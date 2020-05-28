Google Maps now allows you to share your Code Plus location, no address needed

Google



Sharing your location is very easy if you are only talking about a particular address. But if you are in a place without an address that is easy to locate, things get more complicated. Google now has a solution that allows Android users to share a six-digit Plus code with their specific location directly from the Google Maps app.

"Just tap the blue dot to get a Plus Code for your current location that you can share with others as easily as giving them a phone number," Google said in a blog post Thursday. "In addition to using the blue dot, you can also find the Code Plus for a location by tapping and holding the map to place a marker at the location you want a Code Plus for."

Share that Plus Code with someone trying to find it or meet you at a specific location, and you can enter the digits directly on Google Maps to navigate accordingly. The feature is free to use and open source, allowing users to see how it works and develop their own ways to put it to use.

Look for the feature in an upcoming version of the Google Maps app, which will be out on Android in the coming weeks.