Google Maps Releases New Features to Help People Navigate Coronavirus Hot Spots







According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 11 million people worldwide have contracted the virus and 500,000 have died.

Countries and regions have implemented variable restrictions, depending on the severity of their outbreaks, and that has complicated travel.

"COVID-19 has certainly impacted the way we move around the world," said Google Maps director of product management, Ramesh Nagarajan, in a press release in June.

"As cities and countries around the world adapt, we are committed to bringing the most relevant information at your fingertips. So when you are ready and able to do it, you can safely venture," said Nagarajan.