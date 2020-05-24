Google Pixel 4A and 4A XL rumors: these are the most compelling so far

Stephen Shankland / CNET



In May of last year, Google released the Pixel 3A and 3A XL. It was the first foray into Pixel phones in a more affordable price range – and perhaps Google's return to the cheapest Nexus days of yore. Priced at hundreds of dollars less than its flagship Pixel 3 flagship counterpart, Pixel 3A phones slashed key features like wireless charging and water resistance. But it remained a viable alternative for Android users looking for a Pixel phone experience at a lower cost.

The strategic move worked and the Pixel 3A doubled Google Pixel sales for that summer As such, we hope that the sequels to the Pixel 3A phones, which would presumably be called Pixel 4A and 4A XL, are coming soon. Google already said will announce a beta version of Android 11 via an online event on June 3, and you could use that same event to announce the Pixel 4A. Additionally, Google's rivals launched a series of their own mid-range phones. In the month of April alone, Apple released its new $ 399 iPhone SE, Samsung announced its next mid-range line Galaxy A phones and Motorola introduced its sub- $ 300 Moto G Power and G Stylus. Now more than ever, phone manufacturers are targeting people on tighter budgets, who might otherwise have kept their old phone for another year.

In anticipation of Google's anticipated Pixel 4A and 4A XL announcement, we've rounded up the most compelling and interesting rumors about the devices. And until the launch occurs, check back often as we update the summary.

Pixel 4A price: $ 399 seems more likely

Last year's Pixel 3A cost $ 399, £ 399, and AU $ 649; the 3A XL costs $ 479, £ 469 and AU $ 799. It wouldn't be surprising if Google kept the same pricing model this year for its Pixel 4A phones. The reasons are twofold: raising the price of a device specifically aimed at budget users would be a strange move. Second, premium phone makers seem to regard $ 399 as a good price. Apple's new iPhone SE, for example, costs $ 399 just like Samsung's Galaxy A51, which is the most advanced phone in its latest Galaxy A series. A simulated billboard showing $ 399 price published by the leak technician Evan Blass He also noted the same price.

Also, Stephen Hall from 9to5Google tweeted that the Pixel 4A could be even cheaper, starting at $ 349 instead. This would make it even more competitive against the iPhone SE and would attract more users on a limited budget.

Pixel 4A running Android 10, maybe Android 11?

Google typically unveils its latest mobile operating system in May, during its annual developer conference known as Google I / O

. Due to COVID-19 concerns, however, the in-person event was canceled this year. Instead, the company will remove the beta version of Android 11 via online event on June 3. Google could use the same event to announce the Pixel 4A, as it did last year for the Pixel 3A and Google I / O 2019 (more on this possible release date below). Hopefully, the Pixel 4A could run the finished version of Android 11 from the get-go. However, the timeline may be too short. What may happen instead is that the Pixel 4A runs Android 10 by the time it reaches users, but it will be updated to Android 11 later. This would make sense from last year, the Pixel 3A ran Android 9, which was released publicly in 2018, despite the third beta version of Android 10 being announced the same day as the Pixel 3A on I / O.

Since the Pixel 3A launch is the only reference to continue, it is difficult to determine the exact Pixel 4A launch date. If Google keeps the same month as a minimum, we can start the possible launch dates in May, although the end of the month is fast approaching. (A report from the German site Caschys Blog, went one step further and said that the phone would launch on May 22 in Europe, although this was not true).

Since Google said it will announce Android 11 at an online event on June 3, however, it could also mean that the phone will be unveiled at the time. This would make sense given that tech companies generally don't have two notable product launches a month apart. Still others say it may come even later. David Ruddock from Android Police, for example, tweeted that the phone would be delayed until July.

Pixel 4A design: maybe a hole punch camera, headphone jack



There's no way to know what the Pixel 4A officially looks like right now, but rendered images of the device from the Indian tech website 91Mobiles shows the phone with a puncture camera and a headphone jack. The perforated camera would be consistent with the poster mockups mentioned above, and is a modern design featured on the latest Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 phones. The alleged leaked images of the Google Pixel 4A wallpaper, reported by XDA Developers and the YouTube channel TecnoLike Plus, also suggest a drilling camera. Maintaining the headphone jack wouldn't be too unexpected since the Pixel 3A also has one. But because more and more phones don't have the audio port, including the Pixel 4, Google could choose to keep it or leave it on the Pixel 4A.

Pixel 4A camera: can have the same dual cameras as Pixel 4

One of the most compelling things about the Pixel 3A was that it had the same great camera as the Pixel 3, and it would make sense for Google to package the Pixel 4A with the same camera hardware as the Pixel 4. That may include two rear cameras. (a standard 12.2-megapixel camera and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens), as well as an 8-megapixel front camera. But don't be too surprised if Google decides to mix it up by not copying exactly. Last year, it didn't bring the second wide-angle front camera that was on the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 3A, and debuted a time-lapse video mode on the Pixel 3A that was new to Pixel phones.

Pixel 4A and 5G connectivity?

When Google released the Pixel 4 and 4 XL In October 2019, the company didn't release any 5G plan And it hasn't revealed any 5G plans since then. It would be surprising if the company decided that the mid-tier Pixel 4A would be its first 5G phone; One might think that it would save a marquee feature for the upcoming Pixel 5 flagship (expected in October). But thanks to Qualcomm it is more affordable Snapdragon 765 chipset, cheaper phones may have 5G connectivity and cheap 5G phones are already available, like the Coolpad Legacy 5G and the TCL 10 5G, so it is not outside the scope of possibility.