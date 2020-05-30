Google postpones Android 11 beta event amid protests in the US USA

Angela Lang / CNET



Google said on Friday night that it is postponing a virtual event that had been planned for next week, where the search giant will present the latest version of its Android mobile operating system.

The company did not give a specific reason for the delay, but suggested that the postponement may be due to protests across the country. People have gathered in cities like Oakland, Atlanta, and New York in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota who died in police custody.

We are happy to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3 event and the beta version. We will be back with more information on Android 11, soon. – Android developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

"We are pleased to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate", Google said in a tweet.

The event, which was scheduled for June 3, was scheduled to feature keynote addresses from Android Vice President of Engineering Dave Burke and Senior Director of Product Management Stephanie Cuthbertson.

Google did not give a new date for the event.