Google reportedly withdraws offers to thousands of temporary and contract workers.

Stephen Shankland / CNET



Google has terminated the offers to more than 2,000 people who agreed to work for the search giant as temporary or contract employees, according to a report published Friday by The New York Times. Google reportedly informed contracting agencies of its decision in an email last week saying it "would not move on board" for new entrants.

Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees he will slow down your hiring pace for the rest of 2020, as the company faces the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A Google spokesperson reiterated on Friday that the company is not "attracting as many new, full-time and temporary people as we had planned earlier this year," but added that the search giant will continue to "hire in a number of strategic areas. "

At least half of the tech giant's workforce are temporary employees, commonly known in the company as TVC (temporary, vendors and contractors). Google has taken some steps to protect these workers, saying in March that it would be continue to pay hourly workers as cooks and janitors even though the company's offices are closed. Google also said that it extended the contracts of some TVCs whose projects were to end around the time the blockades began.

Some people who had withdrawn offers agreed to work for Google before the coronavirus took over the US. The US, according to the Times, and its start dates were repeatedly postponed. They were reportedly not paid during this time and were dismissed without financial compensation.