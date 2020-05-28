Google sued Arizona for location data and alleged & # 39; consumer fraud & # 39;

Angela Lang / CNET



Google on Wednesday was hit by a lawsuit filed by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, alleging that the search giant tricked its users into collecting location data from their phones.

The company generates the vast majority of its revenue through its massive advertising operation, which is enhanced by the personal information that Google collects when people use its products. But users were "lulled by a false sense of security" because Google led them to believe that they disabled the setting for collecting location data, when they were still on, Brnovich wrote on Twitter.

"Google collects detailed information about its users, including their physical locations, to target users for advertising purposes," Brnovich wrote. "Often this is done without the consent or knowledge of the users."

He said the state is seeking monetary relief, but the amount is unclear. Brnovich's office did not respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post previously reported on the lawsuit.

Today, we are filing a consumer fraud lawsuit against Google for deceptive and unfair practices used to obtain location data from users, which Google then exploits for its lucrative advertising business. – Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) May 27, 2020

In a statement, Google defended its policies around location data. "The Attorney General and the contingency fee attorneys filing this lawsuit appear to have mischaracterized our services," spokesman José Castaneda said. "We have always incorporated privacy features into our products and have provided robust controls for location data. We look forward to making things clear."

The lawsuit comes two years after an investigation by the Associated Press, which analyzed Google's location data practices on Android phones, the company's mobile operating system. The news outlet reported that Google is still tracking people's whereabouts, even if it disables a setting called Location History.

If those settings are paused, the company still tracks where you're going, though it won't record the places you've been on its Google Maps timeline, according to the report. However, users can pause location tracking by turning off other settings, called Web and app activity.

Brnovich's lawsuit is just the latest setback Google has received from state officials. In February, New Mexico Attorney General Héctor Balderas sued Google for allegedly violating federal child privacy laws through its educational platforms. The lawsuit accused Google of collecting information about the students' locations, their passwords, and the websites they visited.

Google is also being investigated by a coalition of state attorneys general, led by Texas AG Ken Paxton, testing the company's dominance in online advertising. The group is reportedly preparing to present a case in the fall.