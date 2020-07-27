Google to adopt work from home until at least July 2021

People walk in Tangier, Morocco on July 14. Fadel Senna / AFP / Getty Images

Several countries in the Middle East have moved to re-impose restrictions and blockade measures ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, as coronavirus cases are on the rise in some nations, health ministries and state media said.

Morocco On Sunday it banned travel to and from several cities, including major cities like Casablanca, Tangier and Marrakech, according to a joint statement by the Ministries of the Interior and Health, according to the state agency Marocaine De Presse (MAP). The country registered 633 cases on Sunday, with a total number of registered cases of more than 20,000 and 313 deaths.

"This decision was made in view of the non-compliance of the majority of citizens with preventive measures, namely social distancing, the use of masks and the use of disinfectants, despite their availability in large quantities in the markets, which it led to the spread of infection and an increase in confirmed cases, "the statement said according to MAP.

In AlgeriaThe government decided to ban the use of private vehicles in 29 provinces and extend the curfew for another 15 days, starting Tuesday, Radio Algerie said on its website, quoting the Prime Minister.

Algeria has recorded more than 500 cases daily since mid-July, bringing the total number to over 27,000 with 1,155 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Last week the Oman The government announced that the country will enter a "total closure of all Sultanate governorates" from July 25 to August 8, after an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, according to the News Agency of Oman.

Oman has one of the highest cases per 100,000 people, according to data collected from Johns Hopkins.

In LebanonThe decision to reimpose the blockade has yet to be made, however, Lebanese Minister of Public Health Hamad Hassan said on Monday that he recommends "a total blockade of the country for two weeks, except the airport," according to the National Agency. from Lebanon News. (NNA)

Iraq It will also impose a 10-day curfew from Eid al-Adha and implement a series of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Iraq, the country's Supreme Committee on Health and Homeland Security, led by the prime minister, announced Sunday. Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

In addition to an increase in cases, countries are moving to re-impose restrictions in anticipation of Muslims celebrating the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival, which is expected to begin on Thursday. Celebrations include prayers, family visits, and long-distance trips.