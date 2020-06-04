Google will give each employee $ 1,000 to the WFH. Your wellness manager explains why

As a wellness and resilience leader at Google, it's Lauren Whitt's job to make sure that Google employees stay healthy and have access to mental health and wellness resources during these uncertain times.

And that is not a small task.

There are 10 members of the global mental health and wellness teams, who work with all Google employees around the world.

To help with the shift to working from home, the company has offered training and virtual classes. And it has changed some of its online advantages. Google also recently offered all employees a $ 1,000 allowance to spend on equipment to help equip their home workspaces.

CNN Business spoke to Whitt about Google's recent wellness efforts during the pandemic. This is what she said about what Google is doing to promote mental health and wellness (This interview has been edited for clarity and duration):

What role do managers have when it comes to the mental health of their team? And what can they do to make sure their workers are doing well?

We are asking you to check on the well-being of your team, to ask how your team is doing. We do not want our managers to be therapists, counselors, advisors in any way in the mental health space. We want you to check: & # 39; How is your well-being? & # 39; & # 39; How are you? & # 39; & # 39; How is life going right now? & # 39; And if there are signs or indications that something may be happening, in order to connect the Googler with the large number of resources and set of services that we have available.

The last thing managers are asked to do is to lead intentionally with their own model of wellness behavior.

We all have managers, we all know that we will often see what our managers do before we hear what they tell us to do. Therefore, we ask managers to lead by example and also demonstrate wellness, separation, and recovery in their own lives.

Switching from working in an expansive workspace with many benefits to being at home all the time can be difficult. How are you helping workers adapt to their new reality?

I am very impressed with Googlers' grassroots efforts to create a community and create so much connection between what they were doing in the office and what they are doing at home.

When we are on site, many offices have fitness centers and those trainers have taken those programs and classes online and are doing it virtually so that Googlers can work from home with the people they used to work with in the office. milk jugs and different follies in the house.

We all miss the fantastic food we had at Google cafes and many of our cafe teams and chefs are starting to offer virtual classes online, making How to Cook classes so we can learn some of those unique and fun skills.

We have groups of Googlers who are doing virtual meditation and mindfulness classes – programs called "gPause". We have peer mental health support through our Blue Dot Community. So many of the things that were happening in the offices, we are bringing them virtually.

Tell me about Google's decision to offer $ 1,000 to employees to equip their home offices. How important is the workspace?

For us to be able to provide resources for Googlers to set up the most productive workstation at home so they have a chance to break up & # 39; When I'm in this space, I'm focused on my work and these things, and when I move away from this space, I'm able to separate myself from work, I can connect with my family, my friends, my pets, the people of my community outside of this job box & # 39; is really important.

The routine and habits that we used to have in the office are very important so that we can translate them and establish new routines and new habits in the workspace and work settings that we have at home.

That's really critical for us in the long run, as well as from a health perspective: making sure we have the best chance for ergonomically correct chairs, line of sight for monitors, and those kinds of opportunities, too.

Are there certain wellness areas you are focusing more on now?

We continue to invest in this concept of resilience, the ability to recognize how to be present right now, face the task at hand, and focus on what you can do today.

We will continue our ergonomics messages of the proper alignments of your workspace, of having a chair that adapts and supports your back, having ergonomics and being able to alleviate some of those lower back pain and skeletal muscle problems.

I think we are looking to the future, about what health and well-being will be like. How will we continue to support Googlers in their home environment and in their return to work environment to ensure that movement is a priority, that sleep is the number 1 priority for us and that nutrition remains important to Googlers, regardless where they are working from.

You say that building resilience is important at a time like this. How are you helping employees develop that?

We spent a couple of years really focused on making sure we have the resources and tools so that Googlers can focus on their mental health and get the support they need in that space.

About two years ago, we started to change and say, 'OK, we have those tools and resources available, what's next? How do we really focus on the ability to deal with stress, recover from adversity, and understand that we can recover so that we can recover from difficult challenges?

We launched a check-in in the fall, we called it T.E.A. (Thoughts, Energy, Attention) check-in. Our T.E.A. the check is basically: where are your thoughts, where is your energy and where is your attention? And as we look at those three … is it time to take on a challenging project? Is (your energy) low? Do you need to jump up and down? Do you need to get away? Do you need to take a nap? And where is your attention? What can you focus on today that you can control, what you can influence, that will give you purpose, meaning and optimism for today?

What is Google doing to address burnout, especially now that everyone is home and working? balance is more difficult to achieve?

One of our main messages right now about burnout is to be intentional about recovery and the rest and the opportunity to turn things off, shift your focus to non-work activities. As Googlers are doing that, they are realizing that as they recover and separate, they can go back to work or re-solve that problem with a fresh and renewed perspective.

We often approach the burnout conversation with highly intentional practical ways to get away from your computer every 90 minutes, to get outdoors, even if you just need to do push-ups or jumps or stand between meetings and move and shake off. What are these ways to change your focus during and during the day?

Also for us It continues to encourage Googlers to take vacations, to get away from work, although in many cases they cannot travel, in order to invest in using that vacation time as recovery time.

Tell me about the pre-pandemic of the Google Blue Dot Program and what it looks like now.

The Blue Dot Program is our peer mental health community. We started this program several years ago, as Googlers wanted an opportunity to talk about difficult things, but they didn't necessarily feel like it was clinical. They wanted only the perspective of a partner, someone who had been through it, who had been where they were.

That group has turned in a really impressive way. Virtual office hours are operating, we have different places online where you can virtually connect through Google Meet video calls to be able to talk about those things.

Although the face-to-face component of that program has changed, they have taken it virtually through Google tools and continue to truly innovate around new ideas for connecting and supporting each other and with those who are interested in joining to go ahead.