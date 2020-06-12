GOP-led panel moves to remove Confederate names of military assets amid Trump opposition

"There is always a story we don't want to forget," said Sen. Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, when asked about the plan, which he supports. "In this regard, I agree with the President that we do not want to forget our history … But at the same time that does not mean that we should continue with those bases with the names of the people who fought against our country."

The amendment put Republican leaders in an awkward spot: stalled between their efforts to woo black voters in a high-risk election year and a president who demanded that Republicans end the amendment.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to say whether he would support the plan and told CNN: "That will depend on the committee's decision."

The amendment was added to the annual defense authorization bill, and could still be removed as the legislative process progresses. If Trump vetoed such a bill, it would be a huge risk given that the popular defense measure establishes a policy for the Pentagon.

When asked if taking out the Confederate amendment would be politically problematic from a public relations standpoint, Senate Majority Whip John Thune acknowledged Thursday that it would be difficult.

"Well, I mean if it's in the base bill that comes out of the committee, yes," the South Dakota Republican told reporters. "Obviously it's a tough job if we get something out of the bill … so we'll see where that discussion goes. As I said, I've seen what the President had said. I wasn't aware of that there."

What adds further complications for Republicans is the fact that the defense authorization bill has been passed by Congress every year for the past 59 years, so it will undoubtedly put pressure on lawmakers to resolve the point of conflict. in order to approve the general policy law for the 60th consecutive year.

Trump in the past two days has voiced opposition to such an effort, citing the heritage of the United States, adding on Twitter on Thursday: "Hopefully our great Republican senators will not fall for this."

But Republican senators for reelection were split on the plan, with Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst backing the measure, while North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis opposed. And others, including Georgia Senator David Perdue, did not respond to a request for comment through a spokesman.

"Senator Tillis opposed Senator Warren's amendment and is opposed to renaming Fort Bragg," said Tillis spokesman Daniel Keylin, who accused "liberal Democrats" of trying to "overshadow" the defense bill "with political theater".

Some Republican senators were in line with Trump, including Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who opposed Warren's plan.

"I just don't think Congress is going to change their name and trying to erase that part of our history is one way to deal with that history," Hawley said. "I don't think turning my back on it is how to deal with it, face it, and then move on."

Hawley added: "I have heard from many soldiers who have passed through those bases and said that those bases mean something to me. I have my own history with them, please don't rename them."

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton also opposed the amendment, and an aide said the Republican senator unsuccessfully sought a change in the plan to establish an exception for monuments in military cemeteries for Confederate soldiers.

But it was clear that the amendment had put some Republicans in an awkward place.

Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, who also sits on the Armed Services Committee, did not say whether she supported the amendment in the committee. "It is an issue that we are reviewing," he said.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer did not dispute her point of view on the matter, while Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker said: "I think the commission's idea has merit."

Wicker did not respond if he had voted in favor of the committee, but the amendment would create an independent commission to review and develop a detailed plan to remove the names.

Some made it clear that they supported the amendment, including Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan.

Other Republican senators declined to comment publicly on the issue. Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, whose home state has military installations with Confederate names, answered questions about the amendment with "I have nothing for you about it."

And the lonely black Republican in the Senate, Tim Scott, told CNN that he "didn't think about it much," when asked if he supported removing the names of Confederate leaders from military bases. Scott added that he has been "focusing on police reform."

Depressed even more if he's open to keeping the Confederate names, Scott said he needs to "spend time thinking about the issue first."

Army facilities named after Confederate leaders include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia. Army bases across the country have continued to carry the names of Confederate military commanders, even amid intense outside pressure to rename them.

CNN reported earlier this week that the secretary of the US military is said to have been killed. USA Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are open to having a "bipartisan conversation" about the name change of nearly a dozen major bases and facilities named after Confederate military commanders, according to an Army Officer.

Peaceful protests demanding justice and a reckoning with racial inequality have dominated the US. USA Following Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, prompting many to reconsider the status quo, including the widespread use of names and symbols of Confederate military leaders.

However, some of the top Republicans expressed resistance to any change.

Senate Armed Services President Jim Inhofe, a Republican from Oklahoma, told reporters in a conference call Thursday that he had differences with Democrats on the issue and that he wanted "local communities, cities, towns, states, participate in do not want to do this ", and that the inclusion of the amendment was" the first step ".

"We have a long way to go on that," said Inhofe.

The high-ranking Democrat on the committee, Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, who was on the same conference call as Inhofe, agreed that the amendment was a "first step."

"I think what we saw yesterday was a very thoughtful process and a bipartisan process of tackling a very complicated and difficult issue and establishing a commission that will have a three-year operating period," said Reed. "That will carefully analyze all aspects of this problem, and will also be able to involve local communities who are interested in the names of these facilities and conclude after that process a way to rename these facilities in such a way that we We do our best to maintain, I believe, our fidelity to the Constitution and to the principles that govern the country. "

