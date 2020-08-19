goper:-why-i’m-voting-for-joe-biden

Republican Charlie Dent is a former US congressman from Pennsylvania who served as chairman of the House Ethics Committee from 2015 until 2016 and chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies from 2015 until 2018. He is a CNN political commentator. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) I cast my first vote at the age of 18 in 1978 for Dick Thornburgh. That year, he won the race for Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and would later serve as Attorney General under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. Two years later I voted for Arlen Specter, who replaced outgoing moderate Republican Senator Richard Schweiker. In 1990, I received a powerful endorsement during my first race for State Representative while standing next to Pennsylvania’s other US Senator, the much beloved John Heinz. Four years later I campaigned for — and was a very early supporter — of then-US Congressman Tom Ridge and Mark Schweiker in their successful run for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, respectively.

This is the Pennsylvania Republican Party, in which I proudly and very comfortably grew up. Label these great public servants however you choose — center-right, pragmatic, common sense conservative, moderate or centrist — it really doesn’t matter. What these men represented, most assuredly, was the governing wing of the Republican Party. They were all thoughtful, measured and steady leaders who came from the tradition of former Pennsylvania Gov. William Scranton, Sr., who unsuccessfully challenged Barry Goldwater for the 1964 Republican Presidential nomination.

All of them, like myself, would have no doubt called themselves Abraham Lincoln Republicans. From that noble heritage came Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and the Bushes, all of whom we hailed as decent, honorable and impactful leaders. The same would be said of GOP Presidential candidates Bob Dole, John McCain and Mitt Romney.