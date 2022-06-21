Gopi Chand Narang : India’s most famous , an eminent theorist, literary critic, and scholar who wrote both in Urdu and English departed from the world on 15th June 2022 , at Charlote in North Carolina (U.S).

He was born in Dukki, Balaochistan British Raj in Pakistan. He received master of Degree in the University of Delhi and completed Ph.D in 1958.

profession :

He started his teaching profession of at St Stephen’s College. His services of teaching continued in different Universities , like Delhi University of Minnesola, University of Oslo and Jamia Miia Islamia University. In addition of teaching he became a Vice Chairman of the Delhi Urdu Academy and NCPUL and became a qpresident a of Sahitya Academi.

Awards :

He received the Mazzini Gold Medal (Italy, 2005), the Amir Khusrow Award (Chicago, 1987), a Canadian Academy of Urdu Language and Literature Award (Toronto, 1987), an Association of Asian Studies (Mid-Atlantic Region) Award (US, 1982), a European Urdu Writers Society Award (London, 2005), an Urdu Markaz International Award (Los Angeles, 1995) and an Alami Farogh-e-Urdu Adab Award (Doha, 1998).

He is the only Urdu writer honoured by the presidents of both India and Pakistan. In 1977 Narang received the President’s National Gold Medal from Pakistan for his work on Allama Iqbal, and received a Padma Bhushan (2004) and Padma Shri (1990) from India.[4] He received honorary Doctor of Letters degrees from Aligarh Muslim University (2009), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (2008) and the Central University in Hyderabad (2007). Narang received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1995, the Ghalib Award in 1985, Urdu Academy’s Bahadur Shah Zafar Award, Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad Award (both in 2010), Madhya Pradesh Iqbal Samman (2011) and the Bharatiya Jnanpith Moorti Devi Award (2012). The Sahitya Akademi conferred on Narang its highest honour, the Fellowship, in 2009.

Bibliography

Narang has published more than 60 scholarly and critical books on language, literature, poetics and cultural studies; many have been translated into other Indian languages.

Urdu

Hindustani Qisson Se Makhuz Urdu Masnawiyan (1961)

(1961) Imlaa Naama (1974)

(1974) Puraanon ki Kahaaniyan (1976)

(1976) Anis Shanaasi (1981)

(1981) Safar Aashna (1982)

(1982) Iqbal Ka Fann (ed. 1983)

(ed. 1983) Usloobiyat- e-Mir (1985)

(1985) Urdu Afsana, Riwayat Aur Masail (ed. 1986)

(ed. 1986) Saniha-e-Karbala Bataur Sheri Isti’ara (1986)

(1986) Amir Khusrau Ka Hindavi Kalaam (1987)

(1987) Adbi Tanqeed Aur Usloobiyat (1989)

(1989) Qari Asaas Tanqeed (1992)

(1992) Sakhtiyat, Pas-Sakhtiyat aur Mashriqui Sheriyat (1993)

(1993) Urdu Ghazal aur Hindustani Zehn-o Tahzeeb (2002)

(2002) Hindustan ki Tehreek-e-Azadi aur Urdu Shairi (2003)

(2003) Taraqqi Pasandi, Jadidiat, Maba’d-e-Jadidiat (2004)

(2004) Aniis aur Dabiir (2005)

(2005) Jadidiat ke baad (2005)

(2005) Urdu ki Nayii Bastiyaan (2006)

Urdu Zaban aur Lisaniyat (2006)

(2006) Sajjad Zahiir: Adabi Khidmaat aur Taraqqi Pasand Tehriik (2007)

(2007) Firaq Gorakhpuri: Shayar, Naqqad, Daanishvar (2008)

(2008) Dekhna Taqreer ki Lazzat (2009)

(2009) Fiction Sheriyat (2009)

(2009) Khwaja Ahmad Faruqi ke Khutuut Gopi Chand Narang ke Naam (2010)

(2010) Kaghaz-e Atish Zadah (2011)

(2011) Tapish Nama-e Tamanna (2012)

(2012) Aaj ki Kahaniyan (2013)

(2013) Ghalib : Ma’ni-Afrini, Jadliyaati Waza’, Shunyata aur Sheriyaat (Ghalib : Meaning, Mind, Dialectical Thought & Poetics) (2013)

(2013) Kulliyaat-e Hindavi Amir Khusrau: Ma’e Tashriih o Tajziya Nuskha-e Berlin. (2017)

(2017) Mashaher ke Khutoot Gopi Chand Narang Ke Naam. Vol I, Vol II, Vol III, Vol IV (2017)

(2017) Imlaa Naama Pakistani Edition. (2021)

English

Karkhandari Dialect of Delhi Urdu (1961)

(1961) Urdu Language and Literature: Critical Perspectives (1991)

(1991) Readings in Literary Urdu Prose (ed. 1965)

(ed. 1965) Rajinder Singh Bedi: Selected Short Stories (ed. 1989)

(ed. 1989) Krishan Chander: Selected Short Stories (ed. 1990)

(ed. 1990) Balwant Singh: Selected Short Stories (ed. 1996)

(ed. 1996) Ghalib: Innovative Meaning and the Ingenious Mind. (2017)

(2017) Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Thought Structure, Evolutionary Love and Aesthetic Sensibility (2019)

(2019) The Urdu Ghazal: A Gift of India’s Composite Culture. (2020)

(2020) The Hidden Garden: Mir Taqi Mir (2021)

Hindi

Amir Khusro ka Hindavi Kalam (1987)

(1987) Pathakvadi Aalochana (1999)

(1999) Urdu Par Khulta Dareecha (2004)

(2004) Biswin Shatabdi mein Urdu Sahitya (2005)

(2005) Samrachnavad, Uttar-Samrachnavad evam Prachya Kavyashastra (2000)

(2000) Urdu Kaise Likhen (2001)

(2001) Urdu Ghazal evam Bharatiya Manas V Sanskriti (2016)

(2016) Bhartiya Lok Kathaon par Aadharit Urdu Masanaviyan (2016)

(2016) Ghalib: Arthvatta, Rachnatamakta evam Shunyata (2020)

(2020) Amir Khusrau: Hindvi Lok Kavya Sankalan ( 2021)

Books on Gopi Chand Narang

Dr. Mohd. Hamid Ali Khan. 1995. Gopi Chand Narang: Hayaat o Khidmaat. Delhi: Educational Publishing House.

Manaazir Ashiq Harganvi. 1995. Gopi Chand Narang aur Adabi Nazariya Saazi. New Delhi: Adab Publications.

Abdul Haq, ed. 1996. Armughaan-e Narang. New Delhi: Modern Publishing House. [Selected papers in honour of Prof. Gopi Chand Narang on the eve of his superannuation from the University of Delhi.]

Shahzad Anjum, ed. 2003. Diidavar Naqqaad Gopi Chand Narang, edited by Shahzåd Anjum. Delhi: Education Publishing House.

Abdul Mannaan Tarzi. 2003. Narang Zaar: Professor Narang ki Hayaat aur Adabi Khidmaat ka Manzoom Tanqiidi Jaiza. New Delhi: Maktaba Iste’aara.

Fe. Seen. Ejaz, ed. 2004. Gopi Chand Narang (Regular Book Edition). Kolkatta: Insha Publications.

Saifi Sironji. 2006. Gopi Chand Narang aur Urdu Tanqiid. Sironj: Intisaab Publications.

Nand Kishore Vikram. 2008. Bain ul-Aqwaami Urdu Shakhsiiyat: Gopi Chand Narang. Delhi: Publishers & Advertisers.

Maula Bhaksh. 2009. Jadiid Adabi Theory aur Gopi Chand Narang. Delhi: Educational Publishing House.

Mushtaq Sadaf. 2010. Dekhna Taqriir ki Lazzat: Gopi Chand Narang ke Adabi Interviews. Bangalore: Karnatak Urdu Akademi.

Sharyar, Abul Kalam Qasmi, edts. 2011. Gopi Chand Narang: Shakhsiyat aur Adabi Khidmaat. New Delhi: Maktaba Jamia Ltd.

Saifi Sironji. 2012. Maaba’ad-e Jadiidiyat aur Gopi Chand Narang. Sironj: Intisaab Publications.

Manaazir Ashiq Hargaanvi. 2013. Tanqiid ka Naya Manzar Naama aur Gopi Chand Narang. Delhi: Arshiya Publications.

Mehboob Rahi, Nazeer Fatehpuri, edts. 2013. Gopi Chand Narang ek Hama Jihat Shakshiyat. New Delhi: M.R. Publication

Mushtaq Sadaf, ed. 2014. Adabi Theory, Sheiri’yaat aur Gopi Chand Narang. Delhi: Educational Publishing House.

Danish Allahbadi, ed. 2014. Gopi Chand Narang aur Ghalib Shanaasi. Delhi: Educational Publishing House.

Jameel Akhtar. 2015. Zindagi Nama: Gopi Chand Narang. Delhi: Educational Publishing House.

Athar Nabi, ed. 2016. Hasht Pahlu Naqqaad Gopi Chand Narang. Delhi: Arshiya Publications.

Shahnaaz Qaadiri. 2019. Prof. Gopi Chand Narang ki Tanqiid Nigaari. Delhi: M.R. Publications.

Najmunnisa Naz. 2017. Gopi Chand Narang ki Dakani Khidmaat. Delhi: Darul Ishaat Mustufai, Delhi.

Shahida Usaid Rizvi. 2021. Baaten Hamari Yaad Rahein. Delhi: Arshiya Publications.

Zafar Sironji. 2022. Sadi ki Aankh Gopi Chand Narang. Sironj: Intisaab Publications.

Omer Farhat. 2022. Gopi Chand Narang Pakistani Adeebon ki Nazar mein. Pakistan: Kitabi Duniya.

Idris Ahmed. 2022. Prof. Gopi Chand Narang Adeeb-o-Daanishwar. New Delhi: Ghalib Institute.

Resources :

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/prof-gopi-chand-narang-ambassador-of-urdu-world-dies-at-91/articleshow/92267240.cms

ADVERTISEMENT

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gopi_Chand_Narang

https://www.rekhta.org/authors/gopi-chand-narang/ebooks