GOP's Mike Lee criticizes DC's plan to evict National Guard troops from hotels

Sen. Mike Lee, RepublicanUtahhe says he is listening to that Washington DC., Mayor Muriel Bowser plans to evict at least 1,200 National Guard soldiers from the city Hotels after she clashed with President Trump for handling George Floyd riots in the city.

If the reports from his sources are true, he won't be happy, Lee said. Fox News @ Night.

"I find it very strange," said Lee. “They [the soldiers] came here at the request of their country and now, in the midst of it, in the midst of a deployment, in the middle of their fourth consecutive night, they are told not to welcome there. That is not patriotic; that's unacceptable. "

REP. WALTZ: THE NATIONAL GUARD MUST BE DEPLOYED TO ALLOW THE POLICE TO KEEP THE ORDER, STOP THE ROBBERS

Bowser has spoken out against the need for federal troops in the city.

"We are examining all legal questions about the president's authority to send troops, including the National Guard, to the District of Columbia," Bowser said during a press conference on Wednesday. "Another way of saying it is: does the president have the legal authority to request the [National] Guard from other states? I have the authority to request guards from other states. "

Bowser he said to MSNBC In the early evening, due to Washington D.C.'s statelessness, the federal government may "invade the streets of our city in the name of protecting federal assets."

"I think it is unprecedented," he said. She told hostess Rachel Maddow that she was concerned about state and federal police officers on patrol without any identification. He did not mention anything about the eviction of soldiers during the interview. Bowser's office and the National Guard did not immediately respond to after-hours emails from Fox News.

Lee said there are 200 specialists in the nation's capital of his state. He said that these young soldiers, 10 hours in advance, left their homes to protect the White House and other property. He said that many soldiers work at night and will have to collect their belongings at 10 a.m. and find another place to stay. Lee did not identify its source.

Lee told Shannon Bream, the host, that he had worked in all three branches of the federal government and that "he had never seen a situation like this."

Federal officers heavily armed with tactical gear have been on the streets of the district for days, after protesters set fire to, smashed store windows and stole items from the shelves, and injured police officers.

The Trump administration has made an effort to demonstrate the use of force in Washington. Hours before 7 p.m. curfew on Tuesday, the cars were stopped at the center's military checkpoints, and a cavalry of armored military vehicles could be seen driving through the district.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bowser said the administration had raised the idea of ​​taking over the Metropolitan Police Department, a proposal that he firmly rejected. He threatened to take legal action if the federal government tried to do so.

Triumph announced from the White House on Monday that if "a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly resolve the problem for them."