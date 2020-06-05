Gordan Ramsay’s “It’s Raw” Meme Immortalizes His Most Famous Catchphrase

Chef Gordon Ramsay comes across a troubling amount of undercooked food, hence his famous phrase "It's Raw" has been immortalized as a meme.

That is how Gordon Ramsay most famous phrase – "It's raw"- has been immortalized in the form of a meme. British cantankerous chef Gordon Ramsay rose to fame as the host of several culinary reality shows such as Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen master along with programs like Nightmares in the kitchen and Gordon Ramsay's 24 hours to hell and backThey see him try to change the fate of bankrupt restaurants. It was on such shows that Ramsay gained infamy for his fiery temperament, his acidic tongue, and his tendency to curse a lot.

It is a widely known fact that Gordon Ramsay cannot stop himself when it comes to expressing his disgust at poorly prepared food, a habit that has produced some fun and colorful insults. In Hell's KitchenRamsay once compared a contestant's attempt at a stuffed chicken breast with a "dehydrated camel t ** d"And she told another that her overcooked Dover sole looked like"Gandhi flip flops. "While filming an episode of Nightmares in the kitchen In a Miami restaurant in 2010, a cook so messed up a Caesar salad that he promoted Ramsay to proclaim "My grandmother could do better. And she is dead. "

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Why is Hell & # 39; s Kitchen's return taking so long?

Given the worrying amount of undercooked food Gordon Ramsay finds, it shouldn't be too surprising that the words "It's raw"They form his most famous phrase. It seems that the chef has uttered those words or some variation of them, usually peppered with an expletive or two, in almost every show he's put on. He's also gotten pretty creative with his key phrase to what over the years, throwing insults like "This fucking pigeon is so raw it can still fly"And describing a lamb chop as"So raw he still has the wool on. "

Gordon Ramsay's most famous phrase has also inspired many memes. Beyond a lot of memes with an angry-faced Ramsay stamped with the words "It's raw"The meme-making community has combined the chef's catchphrase with references to pop culture as well, such as the hilarious Lion King-theme "The pork is so raw that it still sings Hakuna Matata" wave Finding Nemo"inspired"That fish is so raw that he's still looking for his son.. "A YouTuber genius named NorbJr even replaced every dinosaur roar in the Jurassic world: fallen kingdom trailer with Ramsay saying "raw. "

Of course, it was only a matter of time before Gordon Ramsay his own phrase was returned to his face. When the chef shared a photo of a very pink-looking chateaubriand made at his Maze Grill restaurant in London via Twitter, he found a choir of "It's raw"AND"That meat is still molting. "

Next: PS5 Insured Meme Explained – What Does It Mean?

Marvel's X-MEN seek to start World War III