Gordon Chang calls "credible" the claim of the exiled virologist of China's coronavirus cover-up

Gordon Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China," told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Friday that he considers Hong Kong scientist Dr. Li-Meng Yan and his allegations of a coronavirus cover-up by Beijing to be "credible "

"She carries a message that is going to be jarring with what we hear elsewhere because she has become, like, President Trump compared to everyone else," Chang told host Tucker Carlson. "And so there are a lot of people who spread China's narratives in this country because it is politically convenient for them to do so in the short term. And, of course, we are in a political season."

EXCLUSIVE: CHINESE VIROLOGIST ACCUSES BEIJING OF CORONAVIRUS COVER-UP, HUECE HONG KONG: "I KNOW HOW GODFATHERS ARE TREATED"

"But if she says, 'This is not a policy issue', then it is very important that we listen to what she says," added Chang, "because it corroborates much of what we know about what the World Organization of Health and China were doing in that critical January period. "

Yan, who specialized in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that he believes the Chinese government knew a lot about the new coronavirus before claiming that it did. She says her supervisors, recognized as some of the best experts in the field, also ignored the research she was doing at the start of the pandemic that she believes could have saved lives.

Now hidden, Yan claims that the government in the country of her birth is trying to destroy her reputation and accuses government goons of choreographing a cyber attack on her in hopes of keeping her quiet.

Chang reminded Carlson that there are two main theories about how the coronavirus originated in humans.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"One of them is … a transfer in nature from an animal to a human. The other is that it was an accidental release from the Institute of Virology," said Chang. "And I have to say that my opinion is the last, because most diseases in China originate, and these coronavirus diseases originate in southern China. Suddenly, we have one that originates in central China. within 20 miles of the China Laboratory [Biosafety Level 4].

"That is extremely suspicious. We know that a Chinese general general was put in charge of the laboratory sometime around March," said Chang. "And I think he cleaned up the lab to prevent the world from knowing any evidence of what was happening."

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty and Alex Diaz contributed to this report.