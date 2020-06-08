Gordon Chang: China 'deliberately twists the facts' to exploit the death of George Floyd in the & # 39; disinformation campaign & # 39;

The Chinese Communist Party is deliberately twisting the facts "to exploit the death of George Floyd as part of its" malicious disinformation campaign, "analyst Gordon Chang told Fox News on Sunday.

"Basically, what they accuse the United States of being is racist, and they do it in many different ways, and furthermore, they are deliberately twisting the facts," Chang told "America's News HQ."

Chang's comments came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the Chinese government in a statement for its "obscene propaganda" in the wake of Floyd's murder.

"Beijing in recent days has shown its continued disregard for the truth and its disregard for the law," Pompeo said in a statement on Saturday.

China has taken delight in the US riots. USA Following Floyd's death on May 25 in the custody of the Minneapolis Police. China has accused the United States of "double standards" by supporting protests against China in Hong Kong and criticizing China's human rights record when anti-racism protests have been unleashed across the United States.

"This is just what Beijing does," said Chang. "It is a malicious disinformation campaign. And, we saw this in early February also in relation to the coronavirus. So it really doesn't matter what the issue is … Beijing will haunt us hard with the disinformation campaign."

China's television and state newspapers have paid close attention to the protests, broadcasting vivid images of the chaos, looting and mutinying in an effort to position China as a more stable power.

Chinese Communist Party officials have also controlled the US. USA On social media, in what Chang called a "more malicious" effort on his behalf than previously seen.

"This is more malicious than we have seen in the past and we have seen that fabrications are much more obvious," he explained.

Chang pointed to a recent tweet from Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times, in which he quoted Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, who once described the Hong Kong protests as "a beautiful view". contemplate."

"Now they can witness it in the windows of their houses." he wrote. "I want to ask President Pelosi and Secretary Pompeo: Should Beijing support protests in the United States, as they glorified protesters in Hong Kong?"

Chang said China obviously misrepresented the quote and that "it was clear that Beijing was lying."

"This obvious is new," he added. "I think he really talks about total arrogance because they believe that, whatever they say, people will believe, even when it's obviously not true."

Marisa Schultz and Kristin Fisher of Fox News contributed to this report.