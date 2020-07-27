Gordon Chang compares China with '1930 Japan', warns of 'very dangerous activities' of Beijing against the United States

Author and China expert Gordon Chang warned about "Varney & Co." from Fox Business Network. On Monday, the Beijing government has engaged in "very dangerous activities, especially against the US Navy and Air Force" in recent years.

"When a militant power wants to kill in large numbers, it generally succeeds," Chang told host Stuart Varney, referring to a 2018 incident in which two American airmen piloting a C-130 plane were injured by a "grade laser. military".

"When you try to blind the pilots of a US plane, you try to shoot it down and kill the crew," Chang said, adding that "there have been sonic attacks on US diplomats at the Guangzhou consulate at almost the same time." time that causes brain injury. "

Chang, the author of the new book, "The Great Technological War Between the United States and China," compared Beijing under Xi Jinping to "Japan of the 1930s."

CHINA SAYS WE ARE CLOSING THE HOUSTON CONSULATE BASED ON & # 39; VICIOUS SLANDER & # 39;

Levels of tension between the US and China have reached new highs after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US will consider China with a new strategy of "mistrust and verification" and China accused the US To think backwards.

"The current situation in China-US. China does not want to see relations, and the United States is responsible for all of this," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday in response to the US closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

"Once again, we urge the United States to immediately retract its wrong decision and create the necessary conditions to get the bilateral relationship back on track," he added.

The Trump administration's decision to close the consulate came after reports earlier last week indicated that there were fires in the consulate yard. Houston police and firefighters responded to reports of smoke leaving the yard and visible trash cans on fire, but were not allowed to enter the facility due to jurisdictional rights.

The State Department responded by giving the consulate three days to cease operations and vacate the facilities.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told Fox News that the decision to close the consulate was "to protect American intellectual property and the private information of Americans."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

When Varney asked Chang if China believes they "can beat President Trump" with such aggressive tactics, "Chang replied," I think they probably believe they can, and at least we know they are trying.

He added that the Chinese government has "participated in a malicious disinformation campaign on the coronavirus [and] another on the George Floyd protest.

We believe, although this is not confirmed, that the Houston consulate that we closed had ties to American protest groups. We have seen China try to bring American items that would be very useful for a protest movement. We don't know for sure, but there is a lot to investigate. "