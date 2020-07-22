Gordon Chang reacts to the order of the Houston consulate: China & # 39; deliberately stokes racial tensions & # 39;

China is fueling racial tensions in the United States, Fox News Asia analyst Gordon Chang said on Wednesday.

In an interview in "America & # 39; s Newsroom," Chang noted that the reason the State Department said the Chinese consulate in Houston was ordered to close this week was because it was "involved in the theft of intellectual property." and because "they wanted to protect the information of American individuals."

CHINA THREATENS RETALIATION AFTER US ORDERS HOUSTON CONSULATE CLOSURE

"Also, there are stories that this consulate had links to protest groups in the United States that provided financial and logistical support. That is not confirmed," he added. "But what is confirmed is that the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the global ties of the Communist Party have participated in a malicious disinformation campaign, deliberately fueling racial tensions in the United States.

"And, United States Customs has seized items from China this year that would be very helpful to protesters," said Chang.

However, China called the shutdown an "unprecedented escalation" by the United States and threatened to retaliate.

"China demands that the United States reverse the wrong decision. If the United States moves forward, China would take the necessary countermeasures, "Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily news conference on Wednesday.

Beijing reportedly called the eviction a violation of international law.

In a statement sent to Fox News, State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus confirmed the directive and said it was issued "to protect American intellectual property and the private information of Americans."

Ortagus said the United States "will not tolerate the PRC's violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC's unfair business practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior." President Trump insists on equity and reciprocity in relations between the United States and China. "

"We are setting clear expectations about how the Chinese Communist Party will behave," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press conference on Wednesday. "And when they don't, we will take steps that protect the American people, our security, our national security, and also our economy and jobs."

According to Houston's KPRC-TV, the documents were burned inside the consulate courtyard Tuesday night, although firefighters who responded to the scene were not allowed in. They also reported that the consulate was ordered to close Friday along with a complex where many consulate employees live, citing police sources.

Chang argued that New York diplomatic facilities for the Eastern power player should also be closed.

"In the affidavit that was released this year, the FBI said that Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai and someone from the New York consulate attempted to illegally recruit a scientist in Connecticut who was involved in molecular biology research," he said. "Therefore, this was obviously conduct that was inconsistent with his diplomatic status."

"China has been doing this, almost openly. So we must take measures that are effective," he urged.

"Not so long ago we were involved in trade negotiations; it seems that those days are over," said presenter Martha MacCallum.

"Yes, certainly," Chang agreed.

"You remember that the 301 tariffs that President Trump imposed were for the theft of US intellectual property, intended to be a remedy. Those have not worked. So, trying to close the consulates and other facilities: that could have a greater effect in Beijing, "he concluded.

Brie Stimson and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.