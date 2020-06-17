Gorsuch draws personal attacks for breaking ranks on gay rights

Now some on the right suddenly turn against Neil Gorsuch.

They are bitterly disappointed that he and another conservative judge, John Roberts, have joined the liberal majority in ruling that employers cannot legally discriminate against gay and transgender people. Decision 6-3 was a milestone that surprised even gay rights advocates.

Now I can understand why people of faith and others would object to a decision that says they cannot fire or refuse to hire those with whom they fundamentally disagree.

For Gorsuch writing that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits "sex-based" dissemination is a bitter pill for them. So they have every right to attack Gorsuch for what they see as a troubling decision and explain why it is wrong.

But the complaints are surprisingly personal. Some of them are presenting the result as a betrayal of President Trump's first Supreme Court nominee and challenging his character.

Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, which spent millions to help confirm Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, said Gorsuch had acted "for the sake of appealing to university campuses and editorial boards. This was not judging, it was legislating: a brute force attack against our constitutional system. "

So the man she championed in endless television appearances and lobbying efforts is now a salesperson, who is primarily concerned with his popularity among elite media and Ivy League students?

Mark Levin, radio host and contributor to Fox News, said: “Roberts no longer pretends to be a judge; now Gorsuch has also left his robe. "

When Gorsuch was nominated, he went through the same dance as any other SCOTUS nominee. While he was chosen for his conservative views, just as the nominees for Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were chosen for his liberal views, Gorsuch promised to rule on each case without a predetermined agenda.

"I am not in a position to tell you whether I personally like or dislike a precedent. That is not relevant to my work," he testified in 2017, just as the nominee Roberts had promised to call "balls and shots." Gorsuch also said that the gay marriage decision of two years earlier was "an absolutely established law."

Why, then, is it an act of disloyalty for him to make a decision in this case that some conservatives don't like? Did they secretly hope that he was only paying attention to the notion of being a referee and that he would always back up his agenda? Wouldn't that be a political hoax?

There is now a perfectly legitimate debate on whether Gorsuch stuck to the original meaning of the law and the Constitution. "This was the kidnapping of textualism," Severino said of the man he defended. "You cannot redefine the meaning of the words themselves and continue to do textualism."

But Gorsuch, in his opinion, clearly disagrees: “We must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being gay or transgender. The answer is clear. An employer who fires an individual for being gay or transgender fires that person for traits or actions that they would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and indisputable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII prohibits. "

Conservative dissidents noted that virtually no one in the United States discussed transgender identity in 1964. "Our role is not to make or amend the law," Kavanaugh wrote. He said the civil rights law "does not prohibit employment discrimination because of sexual orientation," and the majority opinion "rewrites history."

Several stories contrasted the court ruling with the Trump administration: It is moving to ban transgender people from the military and removing a regulation that prohibits discrimination in health care against those who are transgender.

But the president contained himself in his comments: "They have governed. I read the decision, and some people were surprised. But they have governed and we live with their decision. That is all it is. We live with the decision of the Supreme Court. Very powerful, a very powerful decision, actually.

That didn't surprise me, given Trump's record as a Democrat in Manhattan. When he ran in 2015, Trump refused in interviews with me and others to criticize the Supreme Court ruling that legalizes same-sex marriage. Given the broad cultural shift in gay issues, you may have concluded that there was limited political benefit in criticizing this week's ruling.

As for Neil Gorsuch, he may have lost the affection of some of his conservative supporters, at least for now, but he showed that the promise he made before taking the job was not empty words.