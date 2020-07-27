This week, two of the nation's top health experts advocated for school reopening dependent on local conditions of the coronavirus.

Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb and current Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar called for the reopening during appearances on CBS '"Face the Nation" .

"We do not believe there are uniform thresholds for the reopening of schools," Azar told moderator Margaret Brennan. Azar said that each community will have to make the decision to reopen the schools.

"But the presumption should be that we take our children to school," he added.

"I think one of the things you should look at in a local community is whether you can get the test results or not, because if you can't get the test results in a timely manner, you really don't have a way to detect if there is a outbreak in the community or at school, "Gottlieb said in an interview with Brennan.

"And while we need to lean forward and try to open our schools because it is important to children, we must prevent outbreaks from occurring in those schools," added Gottlieb.

Brennan questioned why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on school reopening, released last week, lacked a threshold for any necessary closings after schools reopened.

Gottlieb said the CDC probably skipped the benchmark "because they didn't want to address something that had a political burden."

Local school districts should examine metrics like community outreach, positivity rate and local assessment capacity when determining school reopens, he added.

"If it has an uncontrolled spread within the community, it will be very difficult to open in that context," said Gottlieb, adding that schools are considering modernizing HVAC systems to improve air quality.

One of the most important characteristics, according to Gottlieb, is to keep students in defined groups, or "groups," to limit mixing between students.

CDC Principal Dr. Robert R. Redfield said it was vital that schools reopen in September, but added that there should be a greater sense of vigilance and practicality among students, teachers and administrators. The CDC said the evidence showed that returning to the classroom poses "low risks" for students and teachers in general and will give children the opportunity to enhance their physical and mental well-being.

Given the lack of specificity in the guidelines, Brennan questioned whether a 5 percent local positivity rate, said to indicate hotspot territory, would merit school closings.

"I think somewhere between 5-10 percent is starting to get iffy. Above 10 percent is when you really want to think carefully about closing school districts. … That is a sign that there is an ongoing epidemic in that community, "said Gottlieb.

When asked the same question, Azar said that 5 percent indicate a "yellow community" and 10 percent indicate a "red community", or an "early warning epidemiological sign of possible spread of the disease."

"That has not been defined as a threshold for reopening of any kind," he said.

However, both Gottlieb and Azar echoed the call to cover their faces, social distancing, quality personal hygiene and, among the virus hotspots, the closings of bars and restrictions on eating indoors and other options for entertainment.

Gottlieb said that if Arizona gains control of the epidemic there, the state could serve as an instructive case. Targeted mitigation steps such as closing bars, and, though Gottlieb said it was delayed, Governor Doug Ducey implemented a mask mandate.

