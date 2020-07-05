Governor Andrew Cuomo celebrates July 4 cleaning muscle car

Governor Andrew Cuomo washes up and is nostalgic for American freedom.

The muscle car-obsessed governor celebrated Independence Day by cleaning his midnight blue Pontiac GTO in a pair of cargo pants and a T-shirt.

"Happy Saturday," Cuomo captioned the image with an American flag emoji.

As he cleaned the convertible, his followers shone on him.

"I wish you were my president," wrote a fanatic.

Others noted that he did not mention the vacation by name.

"Just one more Saturday," wrote another.

Cuomo, known for preferring to drive to ride with the MTA he oversees, followed up with another post of himself waving from a car while donning a face mask.

"Remember July 4: The real patriots wear masks," he said.

The governor obtained a strange following of the "Cuomosexuals" while conducting his daily coronavirus briefings, but was also criticized by vigilantes who distrust his expanded emergency powers and has faced continued criticism for his March 25 directive. which requires nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients from hospitals.