Governor Cuomo calls the Chainsmokers concert for lack of social distance: & # 39; Illegal and reckless & # 39;

Governor Andrew Cuomo has condemned a Chainsmokers-packed concert that took place in Southampton over the weekend.

In a video shared Monday on Twitter by the Democrat, a large number of fans can be seen gathered in front of the stage with little space between them, visibly less than the six feet recommended to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious violations of social estrangement. I am appalled," Cuomo wrote alongside the video. "The Department of Health will carry out an investigation."

He concluded: "We have no tolerance for the illegal and reckless danger of public health."

Billboard reports that the event was a charity fundraiser, with proceeds going to various local charities.

According to the newspaper, the organizers ensured that the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health mandates, which included temperature controls upon entry, free distributions of masks and toilets that are cleaned with frequency.

In a statement obtained by the Billboard, event organizers said the video is misleading.

"The video everyone is talking about was taken from an angle that does not adequately convey how careful we were to follow the guidelines created by the CDC," they said. "We did our best to enforce New York's social distancing guidelines and collaborated with all state and local health officials to keep everyone safe."

Representatives for The Chainsmokers did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Several other artists, including country singer Chase Rice and rock band Great White, have also received backlash for acting in shows regardless of social estrangement during the pandemic.

As of Monday night in the US, there were more than 4.2 million COVID-19 infections and at least 148,009 deaths.