Governor Cuomo publishes online guide "Reopening of New York City"

As if reopening after being closed for months by a pandemic wasn't difficult enough, the governor's office has created a clumsy online guide to "help" city businesses that spring from months of closure.

But instead of clear and simple directives, the "New York City Reopening" is full of lengthy recommendations, forms to fill out, and robotic language.

"Ensure a 6-foot distance between staff, unless safety or the core function of work activity requires a shorter distance," the brief suggests, before directing business owners to 11 pages of "tentative guidance." "on the variety of changes that are now required for companies to return to work.

With the Big Apple desperate to resume something akin to normal after months of being mostly closed due to COVID-19, Monday's launch of "Phase One" has produced anything but excitement, especially among some of the retail stores. high-end city.

Just a few of the requirements stores and businesses must now meet include installing physical barriers between staff, ensuring social distancing, preventing elevators from filling up, and using video and teleconferencing whenever possible, depending on the state.