Governor Cuomo shoots Ron DeSantis to dig in a nursing home

Gov. Andrew Cuomo pointed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' coronavirus response on Sunday, after his Sunshine State counterpart investigated the Empire State.

The war of words started Saturday when DeSantis was asked about Cuomo saying he was considering imposing a quarantine on Florida visitors.

"I would just ask if that is done, please don't quarantine any Floridians in nursing homes in New York," DeSantis joked at a news conference.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo, shot DeSantis on Sunday, responding: "The guy said he can't even put on a mask the right way!"

"Maybe less time repeating right-wing Twitter bots and more time trying to competently manage the pandemic that is skyrocketing in your state," Azzopardi said. "His citizens, who according to polls have no faith in him, might appreciate it."

DeSantis was seen in a viral video not securing one of the loops of your N95 mask around your head, leaving the band hanging, and rendering protective gear useless.

Meanwhile, Florida has seen an infection rate that remains high, with almost 12 percent of recent tests coming back from the labs as positive.

With nearly 3,500 new infections on Sunday, the state's total rose to more than 97,000, authorities said.

The death toll also rose to at least 3,160, including 17 additional deaths announced Sunday.

With posts