Governor Cuomo warns of the second wave when states reopen & # 39; politically & # 39;

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there are now fears of a second wave of coronaviruses as states are bowing to political pressure rather than "smartly" reopening.

Cuomo said the federal government was to blame for putting pressure on states to reopen too soon, prompting some regions to see larger outbreaks.

"There were voices that always wanted to minimize it:" This is just the flu. " It's going to happen. "Cuomo said on CBS" Sunday Morning. "

“And then there was a desire to reopen, reopen, reopen. And do you know where we are now? Dow Jones falls again for fear of the second wave. That is what happens when you reopen and you don't do it intelligently, you do it politically. "

New York City will enter the second stage of its reopening on Monday.

The governor said he took responsibility for the health crisis in New York "for better or for worse."

"This was a national crisis," said Cuomo. "The federal government should aggressively step in and" own it. "In my state, I was the owner of the situation."