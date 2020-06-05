Governor DeWine of Ohio: The National Guard deployed in DC & # 39; expressed the white supremacist ideology & # 39;

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Friday that a National Guard Soldier who was removed from his unit mission in Washington, D.C., after the FBI I learned that the white supremacist ideology expressed by the individual on the Internet will likely be kicked out of the military after due process.

In a series of tweets, the Republican The governor said he supports freedom of expression, but that "guards and women have sworn to protect us all, regardless of race, ethnicity, or religion."

"Anyone showing malice towards specific groups of Americans has no place at @OHNationalGuard," said DeWine.

He did not elaborate on what the guard member posted online. Calls to the Ohio National Guard were not immediately answered.

About 100 members of the Ohio National Guard were dispatched to the nation's capital in recent days at the request of defense secretary Mark Esper Soldiers were tasked with assisting in security at the White House, national monuments and protective companies.

The deployment comes amid days of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody last month. While the protests have remained largely peaceful, looting and riots have occurred in cities across the country.

The soldier allegedly voiced racist ideology prior to his assignment in D.C., DeWine said. The individual has been suspended from all missions, he said.

The Ohio National Guard and the state Department of Public Safety are cooperating with the FBI in their investigation. DeWine said he directed Ohio Deputy General Major General John C. Harris Jr. to work with Director of Public Safety Thomas Stickrath to establish a procedure to prevent similar incidents.