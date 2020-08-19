Governor issues emergency order for election

By
admin
-
0
45
governor-issues-emergency-order-for-election
3 hr 10 min ago

Contents

Louisiana governor issues emergency order for November’s election over Covid-19 concerns

From CNN’s Melissa Alonso

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on July 28.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on July 28. Travis Spradling/The Advocate/Pool/AP

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order declaring that an emergency exists for Louisiana’s November election because of Covid-19, according to a release from his office.  

“I do not believe the Secretary of State’s current plan goes far enough, because it does not take into account the seriousness of this global pandemic and the health and safety of the voters,” said the release.  

According to Edwards, Secretary Kyle Ardoin’s plan “does not provide for absentee mail-in voting options for people who are at high risk” for coronavirus. 

“Simply put: voting should not be a super spreader event,” said Edwards.  

The emergency order signed Tuesday “allows the state to move forward with emergency plans to support the election,” according to the release.  

CNN has reached out to Ardoin’s office but has not heard back.  

2 hr 35 min ago

Understanding the long-term effects of Covid-19 is “a work in progress,” Fauci says

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 31.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 31. Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci said understanding the long-term effects of Covid-19 is “a work in progress.” 

“We are learning, literally, every week and every month,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said during a George Washington University webinar on Wednesday. 

Many coronavirus survivors have reported weeks and even months of symptoms after the first onset of infection.

“If you look at the people who were sick, but didn’t require hospitalization,” Fauci said, “when you look at the percentage of them — that actually recover, and recover within two to three weeks – a substantial proportion of them don’t feel right.”

Common complaints are often fatigue, muscle aches and brain fog, along with more “subtle, insidious” effects on the cardiovascular and nervous systems, he said. 

“They may be reversable and they may completely clear after a while, but we don’t know that, so we’d better be careful,” Fauci said. “Just because a person survives… that there may be a certain percent of people who might serious residual effects.” 

“We need to follow that,” he added.  

Watch part of Dr. Fauci’s conversation with George Washington University: 

3 hr 25 min ago

There have been at least 222 Covid-19 cases at Notre Dame since students returned

A portion of University of Notre Dame's campus is seen in South Bend, Indiana, on April 19, 2019.
A portion of University of Notre Dame’s campus is seen in South Bend, Indiana, on April 19, 2019. Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The University of Notre Dame is now reporting 222 positive Covid-19 cases, with an additional 73 positive cases added Tuesday.

This is slightly down from the 82 cases the school reported on Monday.

The 73 new cases were out of a total of 355 tests conducted, for a 20.5% positivity rate.

Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins announced Tuesday that all undergraduate classes will be remote for the next two weeks.

3 hr 34 min ago

Spain reports highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases since the end of lockdown

From CNN’s Duarte Mendonca

Health workers wait to administer PCR tests for COVID-19 at Vilafranca del Penedes in the Barcelona province, Spain, August 10.
Health workers wait to administer PCR tests for COVID-19 at Vilafranca del Penedes in the Barcelona province, Spain, August 10. Emilio Morenatti/AP

Spain reported 3,715 new coronavirus infections within the last day, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The latest reports mark the highest increase in Spain’s Covid-19 daily coronavirus cases since the end of the country’s lockdown in late June.

Until Wednesday, Spain’s record number of new cases since the lockdown ended was on Aug. 14, with a total of 2,987 new cases — making the latest figures a significant increase of 728 cases in comparison to the previous record.

Spain’s cumulative case number, which includes antibody tests on people who may have already recovered from the virus, rose by 6,671 to 370,867.

3 hr 41 min ago

Italy records most new Covid-19 cases in almost 3 months

From CNN’s Nicola Ruotolo in Rome

A medical worker collects a swab from a person to test for COVID-19 at the the Santa Maria della Pieta' health center in Rome on August 17.
A medical worker collects a swab from a person to test for COVID-19 at the the Santa Maria della Pieta’ health center in Rome on August 17. Riccardo De Luca/AP

Italy has recorded 642 new Covid-19 cases within the last day, bringing the total to at least 255,278, according to Italian Ministry of Health data released Wednesday. This represents the highest daily increase in cases since May 23. 

Among these coronavirus cases, 15,360 are actively positive, 204,506 have recovered and 35,412 have died.

According to the Italian Ministry of Health, 66 Covid-19 patients are in intensive care, an increase of 8 patients in ICU within the last day. 

3 hr 53 min ago

New York governor wants schools to look at reopening plans after Notre Dame Covid-19 outbreak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference in Albany, New York, on August 19.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference in Albany, New York, on August 19. State of NY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants all New York state school districts to look at their reopening plans to see how they would handle a coronavirus outbreak similar to the one currently seen at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

“Look at that, and then look at your school reopening plan and how would you make sure that you don’t wind up in that situation. What was your testing procedure? Could it have gotten that big that fast?” Cuomo said. 

Cuomo wants to know if school reopening plans would be able to catch the spread before an outbreak can get as big as the one currently seen at Notre Dame. 

“if you can’t answer yes then there is a problem,” Cuomo said. 

During a call with reporters, Cuomo suggested that an outbreak in a K-12 school would be more problematic than an outbreak at a college. 

“Frankly, on a college it’s not as bad because the student is infecting other students. K-12 if you have 130 students positive, it’s not 130, it’s 500 because a student would have gone home and dealt with people In their immediate family,” Cuomo said. 

“The basic point is opening schools is risky and problematic,” Cuomo added. 

Some more context: Notre Dame is seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases since students returned to campus on Aug. 3. As of Tuesday, 147 students have tested positive, according to the school’s online health dashboard. There were 80 positive cases of 418 tests administered Monday, meaning there was a 19% positivity rate.

On Tuesday, the university announced it was suspending in-person classes for two weeks.

4 hr 22 min ago

New York’s Covid-19 positivity rate is under 1% for 12th straight day, governor says

From CNN’s Julian Cummings

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference in Albany, New York, on August 19.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference in Albany, New York, on August 19. State of NY

New York reported 631 out of 80,425 people tested were positive for Covid-19, for a positivity rate of .78%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a call with reporters. 

“That is great news,” Cuomo said. “This is the twelfth straight day we have been under 1%” Cuomo added. 

There were six deaths due to Covid-19, Gov. Cuomo announced. 

There are 548 New Yorkers hospitalized, 131 people in the ICU and six people currently intubated.

NOTE: The numbers listed were released by the New York Governor’s office and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project. 

4 hr 51 min ago

Florida reports more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN’s Melissa Alonso 

A State Emergency Response Team member administers a COVID-19 test at the Maingate Complex at Walt Disney World on August 14 in Kissimmee, Florida.
A State Emergency Response Team member administers a COVID-19 test at the Maingate Complex at Walt Disney World on August 14 in Kissimmee, Florida. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Florida health officials reported 4,115 new Covid-19 cases and 174 additional resident deaths on Wednesday, according to Florida Department of Health (DOH). 

Cases in Florida have steadily declined since its peak on July 12 when 15,300 cases were reported, CNN’s tally shows. 

The state is reporting 577,891 coronavirus cases among Florida residents and 9,932 Floridian deaths, according to DOH data. Florida health officials report 584,047 total cases across the state, DOH data shows. 

Remember: These numbers were released by Florida’s public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project 

5 hr 9 min ago

Southwest Airlines is trimming its fall schedule

From CNN’s Chris Isidore 

A Southwest Airlines plane is seen from a terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on July 10 in Arlington, Virginia.
A Southwest Airlines plane is seen from a terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on July 10 in Arlington, Virginia. Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

After what Southwest Airlines called a “modest improvement” in bookings in August, the airline is cutting back on the flights it will offer this fall.

Southwest said in a filing Wednesday that its available seats will be down 40% in September, compared to a year ago. It had previously said its capacity would only be down 20% to 25% in the month. And the reduced capacity will continue into October, when available seats will be down 40% to 50%.

The airline said the reduced flight plans are being implemented because “passenger demand and booking trends remain inconsistent.”

The company said the modest improvement in revenue and the efforts to cut costs have allowed it to trim its cash burn rate in the third quarter. Therefore it disclosed Wednesday that it will not need an additional $2.8 billion in federal loans this fall for which it was eligible. It said it has $15.2 billion in cash on hand as of Tuesday.

Shares of Southwest rose 3% in early trading Wednesday on the news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here