Governor Kristi Noem: George Floyd protests: They served their purpose. Now let's do this to solve the problem.

Protests have a purpose. People protest when they feel that they are not being heard.

Over the past week, we've seen countless protests across our country, including several in my home state of South Dakota, because of what happened to George Floyd while in Minneapolis custody police. Personally, I couldn't even play the video of his death because it was so heartbreaking. There is no one who thinks that what happened to George Floyd was okay.

Protests in South Dakota have fulfilled their purpose

ANDREW McCARTHY: & # 39; INSTITUTIONAL RACISM & # 39; AMONG THE POLICE? Let's look at the numbers

The question before us now is: what do we want surveillance to be like in the future? That's at every level: city, county, and state.

There is no governor in America who has trusted his people to make the right decisions more than I have in the past few months. And there is no governor in the United States who is more willing to work with his people to find solutions to our problems, be it in the police or otherwise. It is time to solve problems.

More from Opinion

Surveillance is very much a state and local problem: The vast majority of police officers are local, not federal, and the laws they enforce are local, not federal. If we want to change the nature of surveillance, we must take the initiative ourselves.

In the United States, the street does not and does not resolve this police issue or any other public policy issue. Rather, it is the hard work of study, review, debate, negotiation, and adaptation. Then we decide what is the best action.

Witty phrases on social media are not the answer. People need to ask themselves: What are the facts? What are the consequences? What can history teach us?

Our American political system is deliberative, so we must take the time to do the hard work of looking at these things from all angles.

Freedom of expression is one of our most fundamental rights. I see legitimate protests that raise important concerns, and I hear those concerns.

One thing I have noticed about public speaking in America today is the immediacy of it all. Social networks and the Internet have facilitated rapid communication, in fact instantly. It is a great tool, but it has also facilitated communication without thinking. In the race to be heard, many of us have given up trying to argue. Instead, we compete to see who can scream loudest.

America is a place where all voices can be heard. Freedom of expression is one of our most fundamental rights. I see legitimate protests that raise important concerns, and I hear those concerns.

But I also see violent actors trying to make a final run around public discourse. They want to intimidate and silence opposing views. They want to shorten the public debate through fear. They want to scare people. This is not American.

The biggest lesson I learned from addressing public policy issues is that there is no institution more important than the family. We are blessed with great families in South Dakota and in the United States. Whatever your family, make sure you are a strong family.

I say that because what has been happening throughout our country shows that some of our families need much more attention. Parents need to know if their children are throwing rocks at the police. Brothers and sisters need to know if their brothers are looting and destroying businesses. Grandparents need to know if their grandchildren are intentionally trying to destroy our way of life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Violence is never the answer. Violence will not be tolerated by me, and should not be tolerated by you.

We have the opportunity to be better. But that requires us to be bold, to respect ourselves, to listen to each other, and to work together on our way forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP