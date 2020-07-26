Governor says area of ​​South Texas hit hardest by coronavirus was hit by hurricane





"Any hurricane is a huge challenge," Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference on Saturday. "This challenge is complicated and becomes even more severe as it is sweeping an area that is the most challenged area in the state for Covid-19."

The governor issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties in the state and also issued a federal emergency disaster declaration request. Urging extreme caution, Abbott warned residents across the state not to forget about the virus due to the storm.

Hidalgo county officials, where several of the affected cities are located, reported that last week the overwhelmed hospitals were filled to capacity and a judge ordered residents to take refuge in their homes after an increase in cases. of coronaviruses and hospitalizations.

"This is a time in response to a hurricane where sometimes people come together, come together for shelter, come together in the same way that close family members and friends come together to respond," Abbott said. "That bonding will continue to provide the ability for Covid-19 to transmit from one person to another."

Hanna made landfall on Father Island on Saturday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic and has had sustained winds of 90 mph, making it a high-end Category 1 hurricane. Early Sunday morning, it was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved west through South Texas, according to the National Weather Service at Brownsville As the storm progresses through the region, it brings with it heavy rains and threats of flash floods. Contents 1 Floods expected & # 39; life threatening & # 39 ;, says governor

Floods expected & # 39; life threatening & # 39 ;, says governor 2 268,000 without power

268,000 without power 3 Hurricane Douglas approaches Hawaii Floods expected & # 39; life threatening & # 39 ;, says governor Already, some of the southernmost parts of Texas have received more than a foot of rain as the center of the storm crossed into northeast Mexico, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said, but the rain has not stopped yet. South Texas areas can expect another five to 10 inches of rain until dawn, and some localized places can see up to 18 inches of water. Areas along the Rio Grande Valley are especially susceptible to flooding, Van Dam said. The expected flooding in the Rio Grande Valley could be "deadly," the governor said Saturday night as Hanna made landfall. "The storm will basically rain down on the southern tip of Texas and northeast Mexico," he said. The meteorological service applies flash flood warnings in areas such as the city of McAllen, Mission, Brownsville, San Benito, Donna, Mercedes, Raymondville and Lyford. "We will continue to see dramatic flood waves, including flash floods that will suddenly hit people. At one point they will be in an area … where it seems to be raining a bit and then, moments later, water could flood their doors, if they are in their cars, up to their knees, if they are walking, "the governor said Saturday. Meanwhile, another potential tropical system that could develop in the next five days is to walk behind Hanna across the Atlantic Ocean, Van Dam said. 268,000 without power Tropical storm force winds in parts of Texas could cause power outages and damage to buildings and trees, the weather service said. There is a chance of brief tornadoes, Van Dam said, and there will still be dangerous rip currents and localized flooding on the beach along the coast. At least 268,898 homes were without power statewide as of Sunday morning, according to PowerOutage.US. In Mission, Texas, officials said Early Sunday morning, emergency services had already been dispatched to several houses to rescue the water. A tornado warning was issued until early Sunday morning and officials reported thousands of residents were without electricity, after h strong winds caused damage to power lines and road signs. "Electrical equipment must shelter in place due to wind speed and rain," said the City of Mission. On twitter. "You are asked to report only downed power lines or security risks. Crews will continue to respond to outages when it is safe to do so." Hurricane Douglas approaches Hawaii Meanwhile, a second storm system threatens another US state until Monday. Hurricane Douglas, which has now weakened to a Category 1 storm according to Van Dam, will affect Hawaii, with Oahu Island likely to be the hardest hit. The storm will pass "dangerously close" or over major Hawaiian islands, according to the National Hurricane Center and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. "It is vital that you do not focus on the exact route of the forecast or Douglas intensity," the centers said. "Due to Douglas' angle of approach to the islands, any small change in route could lead to significant differences in where the worst weather occurs. Even if the center remains offshore, serious impacts on the islands could still occur" . A hurricane warning is in effect for Oahu, a hurricane warning and tropical storm warning for Maui County and Big Island, and a tropical storm warning for Niihau and Kauai, according to the meteorologic service The oncoming storm threatens the islands with strong and damaging winds, rain, as well as landslides and high waves. The main effects will be felt in the next six to 12 hours, Van Dam said. Before the storm, President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Hawaii, according to a White House statement. The statement authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide "assistance to Hawaii, Kauai and Maui counties and the city and county of Honolulu," the statement said.





