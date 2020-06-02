Governors of various states rejected the Pentagon's request for National Guard troops





In some cases, the Department of Defense had the support of troops from those states before the governors intervened.

"I can confirm that New York National Guard personnel were expected to move to DC last night, but the governor withdrew the permit," Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell, a Pentagon spokesman, said Tuesday morning.

During his daily press conference, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the New York National Guard was completely focused on the state.

"I don't know what requests they have received, but I can tell you this, I would not grant any requests to send the National Guard out of state right now because I want them in this state in case we need them." Cuomo said.

Another Pentagon official told CNN that Delaware's support was also expected, but the troops were diverted to Wilmington. CNN has reached out to Delaware Governor John Carney's office for comment. In Virginia, an official with direct knowledge of the deliberations said Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, made the decision not to send troops after consulting with Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser and his office. Boswer's team told Virginia officials that they had not requested additional assistance. On CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday morning, Bowser confirmed that his office had nothing to do with any request for help. "We did not request assistance, the DC police did not request assistance from our neighbors," Bowser said. "And we have agreements throughout the region of the national capital to help each other if, if there is ever a massive event that requires additional vigilance. We have not taken the step of requesting that assistance from our region. And we have not requested assistance from others. state ". In addition to being concerned about the need for troops in his own state to deal with violence in Virginia cities, Northam was also concerned about contributing to the response in Washington after President Donald Trump's call with governors on Monday , in which he criticized them for what he said were insufficient responses to the riots following the death of George Floyd. "When it became clear that our troops would be under the command of the attorney general and not Mayor Bowser, we decided it was not in our best interest to participate," said the Virginia government official. "The call with the governors made it clear that the president was interested in escalating the situation and that the governor did not believe he was responsible." Pennsylvania state officials also confirmed that they, too, rejected the request out of concern about the need for troops to deal with problems in their state. "Pennsylvania received this request. The National Guard currently has significant resources deployed in Pennsylvania. Its current priority is to assist Commonwealth municipalities in their response to reduce violence and keep our communities safe," said Lyndsay Kensinger, spokesman for the governor. from Pennsylvania. Tom wolf On Monday, Trump intensified his rhetoric about using the military to "dominate" protesters and loudly wished there was an "occupying force" in cities across the United States during a call with governors where he called for a tougher response to protests. Later, law enforcement officers fired what looked like eyewitness accounts like rubber bullets into a peaceful crowd outside the White House and smoke filled the air. A Pentagon spokesman told CNN Tuesday that the National Guard did not fire tear gas or rubber bullets. A group of service members who have civilian jobs and train part-time, the National Guard is usually deployed in their home states by governors or the federal government who decide the duration of each mission. They can take law enforcement actions when under the command of state governors, unlike the active military, which is prohibited by law unless the President invokes the Law of Insurrection.





Source link