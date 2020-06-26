Governors who ignore the Covid-19 surge send a clear message to communities of color (Opinion)

The Brookings Institution charts, which analyzed recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, show that the disparities are worse than we thought.

As states continue to open, many of them move too quickly from one phase to another, African-Americans and Hispanics continue to have a higher risk of infection and death, eight to 10 times more than their white counterparts. The overwhelming message for these communities is apparently: we see the data and we don't care.

When the early breakdown of how Covid-19 was affecting black and Latino communities at an alarming rate was released, health experts were quick to try to connect the dots of why this was the case. But the members of these communities already understood what the problem was.

In short, our survival depended on our showing up.

Combine that with the fact that nearly 40% of what our government considers essential workers earn less than a living wage, according to a New America analysis, and you see how our circumstances made us more vulnerable to the virus.

These are not just statistics for us; These are our communities: real people with real lives.

Not to mention, the element of comorbidity that has been shown to increase the risk of health complications once the coronavirus is contracted also makes black and Latino communities more susceptible.

For example, we have been struggling for years, even generations, with the factors that contribute to the prevalence of obesity and diabetes in our communities. We are less likely to have access to healthy food and more likely to not have access to good health care.

We could have told you when this pandemic started that you would feel it most intensely in communities of color in the United States. We have been telling you for weeks that aid intended to help with economic consequences is not reaching our communities to the expected extent. We have been objecting for months to the fact that, for immigrants in our communities and their families, no federal aid was intended.

This is the lens through which we now see confusion over how and when states should reopen. We hear the cacophony of conflicting messages from government officials, including those, such as Vice President Mike Pence, who are so eager to jump-start the economy that they are willing to falsely tell us that the waves occurring in dozens of states are the result of more tests, no more diseases.

We understand what is communicated when President Donald Trump orders meatpacking workers to return to work despite staggering infection rates in the industry. We were not surprised that his vague promises of protection for those workers amounted to a non-binding guidance from the agency charged with protecting the workforce.

Message Received: Providing meat to the country is worthy of action, but protecting the workers who make it possible, who are overwhelmingly people of color, is not.

I do not envy officials who have to make difficult decisions about how and when to reopen. I am a policymaker and know that data-driven policymaking is essential in these situations; Following the numbers and choosing a point to take action will create winners and losers.

It is almost never possible to act without causing harm. But we must be honest about who is most at risk and transparent about what the implications of our decisions will be.

Some states, like Louisiana, are slowing down their reopening efforts as cases increase, and many state and local leaders have strategies in mind to reopen in a way that creates room for those who are older or have underlying conditions to stay relatively safe. .

Doing this well will require feats of testing, tracing, and monitoring, which most states are not yet equipped to carry out. However, some governors, with the support of our president, have been moving forward at full speed because of the deliberate disregard for the evidence, which now tells us unequivocally that these decisions will have a disproportionate impact on the lives of blacks and browns.

The African American and Latinx communities are at least as involved in the reopening of the economy as everyone else, but we also recognize what we are hearing in the reopening discussion. We saw Governors Doug Ducey in Arizona and Greg Abbott in Texas when they announced their plans to reopen despite trend lines in both states, no masks required, and we got the message. Arizona is 30% Latinox and more than half of the Texas population is African American (12.9%) or Latinx (39.7%).

We hear the cheery claims by governors that their states were ready for the waves that would follow, and based on what we know about disparities in the rates of illness and death, we have a pretty good idea who would fill many of those hospitals. Beds We knew what was coming, and it arrived; Texas hospitals are running out of capacity, and Governor Abbott again urges Texans to stay home.

We heard outrage when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was unable to test the evidence and protective gear and also opened his state by challenging what the data was telling him, had the gall to blame Hispanic migrant workers for outbreaks in their state.

This from a state leader, who is 16.9% black and 26.4% Latino, who has been analyzed for allegedly reporting inaccurate Covid-19 statistics, to suggest that cases were declining.

Governors, they are endangering the lives of people in their states. The data showing us that black and brown Americans are suffering a disproportionate amount of suffering and death make it inescapably clear: We know who they risk their lives for, and it tells us exactly how much they value them.