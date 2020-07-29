Gowdy challenges Nadler to tell families of New York murder victims & # 39; that violence is fabricated & # 39;

Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy told "Hannity" that Tuesday's controversial House Judiciary Committee hearing with the testimony of Attorney General William Barr showed the contrast between the two parties before the presidential election.

"Do you want the anarchy you see in Portland and Seattle? Or do you want a country where everyone is safe and secure?" Gowdy asked host Sean Hannity rhetorically. "What … you saw today is what a serious and adult attorney general could do for this country and it makes me want and wonder where we would be if he had been the AG from day one, if Bill Barr had been the first AG in the President ".

Gowdy, the former chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, then addressed the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, whom Gowdy referred to as "crazy uncle Jerry."

"Now you know, Sean, why the Democrats kept him hidden in the attic during the impeachment. They didn't want him near the impeachment, and for anyone who wondered why the president of the Judiciary had no role in the trial politician, today you found out. "

At one point in the hearing, Nadler accused Barr of sending federal agents to respond to the riots in Portland in order to provide Trump with images for campaign ads. When Barr tried to respond and say that he was not using the federal police to help the Trump campaign, Nadler spoke about him.

At the end of the day, Nadler rejected Barr's request for a five-minute break, prompting Barr to sarcastically call Nadler a "class act."

Gowdy defended the actions of the federal government in Portland, saying that "the government's number one obligation is public safety."

"What I wish Nadler would do," Gowdy continued, "is to look up all the murder victims and their relatives in New York, go find the parents of that one-year-old boy who was killed, and tell them that violence is fabricated. "Gowdy said. "Go find all the murder victims, Jerry, in your own backyard and tell them that violence is fabricated."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.