Gowdy describes being a police officer as "a bad job, even on the days you get home alive."

Fox News contributor and former Speaker of the House Oversight Committee Trey Gowdy told "The Story" on Monday that the police reform measures proposed by House Democrats would make "difficult work" longer was less desirable.

"I can say that being a police officer was a difficult job a month ago, a year ago," Gowdy told presenter Martha MacCallum. "I don't know a police officer who only has one job. I don't know a police officer who doesn't have to have a second job to supplement their income so that their children have the opportunity to go to college."

JUSTICE IN THE POLICY LAW: WHAT IS IN THE DEMOCRATS POLICE REFORM LAW?

"It's a bad job, even on the days when you get home alive," Gowdy continued, "and there are many times in this country where cops don't come home alive."

The former congressman explained that most officers are called to work for a sense of public service and, although "there are bad apples" that should be processed without fail, "the other 98 percent is exactly what we want in this country." .

Gowdy's comments come amid growing calls to remove the police amid protests sparked by the death of George Floyd on May 25.

On Sunday, Gowdy called the move "the dumbest idea I've ever heard."

"Who in the world is going to do the work that the police do now?" Gowdy asked MacCallum on Monday. "Who will process the crime scenes? Who will arrest the people?"

Gowdy closed by urging citizens who "really want to impact our justice system," to "get involved in the next sheriff's career" or "run for city council and elect the next chief of police."