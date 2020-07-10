Goya Foods: Boycott takes off after CEO praises Trump







"We are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder," Unanue said during the Rose Garden speech. "We have an amazing builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president."

The fact that Unanue partnered with Trump was enough to anger some of the most prominent Hispanic leaders in the United States. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested in a tweet that she would boycott Goya.

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro acknowledged Goya's "basic" status in Latino homes, but encouraged people to reconsider Goya's purchase after the appearance at the Unanue White House.