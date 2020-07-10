"We are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder," Unanue said during the Rose Garden speech. "We have an amazing builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president."
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro acknowledged Goya's "basic" status in Latino homes, but encouraged people to reconsider Goya's purchase after the appearance at the Unanue White House.
Unanue was invited to the White House as part of President Trump's Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, an executive order aimed at improving Hispanic Americans' access to educational and economic opportunities.
In his brief comments, Unanue announced that Goya would donate 1 million cans of Goya chickpeas and 1 million other food products to US food banks. He said the company wanted to help families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are very proud to give back to this nation, to the food banks that are going to need some of that important food," he said.
A Goya spokesman said the purpose of the Unanue White House appearance was to announce the donation and support the Trump initiative. Goya did not comment on the boycott calls.
Goya was founded in 1936 by Unanue's grandfather, who emigrated from Spain. It remains a private family-owned company.