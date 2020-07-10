Goya Foods CEO will not apologize for boycott, backlash over comments in favor of Trump: "Suppression of speech"

Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue said Friday that he will not back down from a boycott of his visit to the White House.

"We were part of a commission called the White Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and they asked us to be there to see how we could help educational and economic opportunities for prosperity among Hispanics and among the United States," Unanue told "Fox & Friends."

Unanue said the United States is the second largest Hispanic country in the world behind Mexico.

PRESIDENT OF GOYA: SALES "QUADRUPLICATED" AMONG THE DEMAND FOR CORONAVIRUSES

Politicians and celebrities are boycotting Goya, the country's largest Hispanic-owned food company, after its CEO, Robert Unanue, praised President Donald Trump during an event Thursday at the White House.

"We are all truly blessed at the same time for having a leader like President Trump, who is a builder," Unanue, of Spanish descent, said at the event.

Trump welcomed Hispanic leaders to the White House on Thursday and signed an executive order on the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative to use more taxpayer support for private and charter schools and "improve Hispanic American access to education. and economic opportunities. "

Critics like Representative Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez, a Democrat from New York, former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas, and several celebrities targeted the company on social media with hashtags such as #BoycottGoya and #GOYAWAY. Many urged people who use Goya products to start buying similar foods and condiments produced by the company's competitors.

Unanue called the rejection against him when visiting the White House "suppression of speech." Unanue said he was previously invited to the White House for an event organized by the Obama administration for Hispanic Heritage Month.

"So, can you speak well or praise a president, but you can't help in economic and educational prosperity? And you make a positive comment and suddenly it's not acceptable," said Unanue.

Unanue said he is not apologizing for his comments in support of Trump's economic policy and that he will not decline other future invitations.

"I didn't say that to the Obamas, and I didn't tell President Trump that."