Goya was a staple in Latino homes. Probably not anymore (opinion)





The boycott of Goya is fully justified. Many Latinos are angry with Unanue, and they are also sad and disappointed with him. His comments reflect how disconnected CEOs can be for their top consumers and for the national mood.

Goya Foods distributes more than 2,500 items from across Latin America and the Caribbean, and its products are sold everywhere, from wineries to Walmart.

As such, Unanue's comments on the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative show a staggering lack of awareness. His comments on Trump were offensive because Trump is known for scapegoating Latinos and immigrants, the same groups that make up Goya's loyal consumer base.

In case someone has forgotten, Trump began his campaign by calling Mexican immigrants "rapists." It abandoned Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria. He tried to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the program that protects immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation. He insulted prominent Latinos, from judges to journalists and public officials. And the main architect of his immigration policies (including caged children) is Stephen Miller, who has privately promoted stories of white nationalists.

No wonder "Goya" has been trending on Twitter. Julián Castro, Alejandría Ocasio-Cortez and Latino advocacy groups Everyone has criticized Unanue's comments. But it is not that they are chasing Goya, or that they are determined to bring down the company. Rather, they are encouraging Latinos to uphold the values ​​they believe in. If that means boycotting products that have been a staple in Latino homes for generations, then so be it. The unfortunate thing about this controversy is that it was unnecessary. Unanue could have attended the White House event as a private citizen or rejected the opportunity to speak. He could have used more measured words to describe how he feels about the president. Instead, he committed what amounted to brand suicide, forever linking his grandfather's story to a president known to be a relative and a stalker. Here is also an element of pathos. Latinos have a unique relationship with Goya Foods because Latinos love Goya products. They remind people of their grandmother's favorite recipe or delicious holiday meals. For some immigrants, Goya's products are literally a sample of the home. They can be found in virtually every Latino household across the country. So as word spread about Unanue's comments, many Latinos have felt a mixture of betrayal and sadness that a beloved brand is now tarnished by an association with Trump. This is a boycott based on sadness as well as anger and outrage. In a Fox & Friends appearance on Friday morning, Unanue defended his comments and called the backlash to his comments "suppression of speech." But no one is repressing his speech; His words are spreading widely in Latino communities. Unanue also noted that he participated in nutrition initiatives and Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations with the Obamas. The Obamas, however, are very far from the Trumps. Barack Obama was never charged. Michelle Obama never wore a jacket that said, "I really don't care. Do you?" to visit the border between the United States and Mexico. On the contrary, Trump has not lost the opportunity to demonize immigrants. Admittedly, Goya Foods runs a program called "Goya Gives" and the company has donated millions of pounds of food worldwide in times of natural disaster and need. In fact, Goya's website features a video showing how the company is responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those are priceless efforts, for sure. However, Unanue apparently relayed to the president how hard the pandemic is affecting Latinos, who have suffered disproportionately during this economic and health crisis. Instead, it offered him the highest praise at a time when Latinos are literally dying of the administration's negligence in failing to act on the coronavirus threat earlier. Unanue just doesn't understand it. By praising President Trump, he has undermined his own business and disrespected his Latino clients.





