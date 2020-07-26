Graduate fashion designer accuses Balenciaga of stealing the idea

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

A promising fashion designer accused Balenciaga of appropriating her work, claiming that the luxury brand posted an image on social media surprisingly similar to one in its portfolio, which it had asked to see.

Tra My Nguyen said she was "angry and speechless" when the French-owned Spanish brand uploaded a photo of a motorcycle wrapped in colorful clothing to its official Instagram account on Wednesday. He accused the company of "stealing, appropriating and capitalizing on the ideas of POC artists (people of color)."

Balenciaga has yet to respond to CNN's request for comment.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, Berlin-based Nguyen of Vietnamese heritage said the image was based on her teacher's project exploring Vietnam's female motorcycle culture.

She claims that a Balenciaga recruiter who had seen her work exhibited at the Berlin University of the Arts twice asked to see her portfolio. A screenshot of a purported email exchange from last October appears to show one of the brand's employees requesting Nguyen's wallet with the premise that the label was looking for interns.

After responding with information and images from his work, which included images of motorcycles covered in clothing, Nguyen said he did not respond and was not asked for permission to use his idea.

"I'm not your mood board!" She wrote in an Instagram story, demanding that the brand apologize and remove the image from Instagram.

Process shots of Nguyen's master project show garment-covered bikes. Below, Balenciaga's contested Instagram post shows a motorcycle wrapped in the label's clothing. Credit: Tra My Nguyen

In an email to CNN, Nguyen said he wanted people to be more aware of the "exploitation of creative young people," especially those who are black, indigenous, and colored (BIPOC). "Not only (the big brands) steal the artistic ideas and intellect of the students, but they also expect them to work for free as interns," he said.

He added that "systematic exploitation" had "become normal in the fashion industry."

Nguyen explained that his project was based on the story of his own family, and that his mother had sold a motorcycle "to emigrate to Germany."

"The idea was to deconstruct the emerging street style in Vietnam, known as Street Ninja," he wrote on Instagram. "I hung Vietnam UV protective clothing on a motorcycle to create & # 39; portable sculptures & # 39 ;.

"I feel betrayed and hurt, as it is part of my culture, it is an artistic process and not a random fashion aesthetic that you can benefit from." he added, saying in his statement that the move was "so typical" of the brand.

Nguyen told CNN that he thought an appropriate response from Balenciaga would be an apology.

"In addition, I hope you will recognize their toxic design practice of appropriating 'low culture / reading' and trying to make it 'high fashion'," he added.

Nguyen called on universities to do more to protect the intellectual property rights of their students.

Berlin-based DJ Kanucia models Nguyen clothes Credit: Melanie Glück

Past controversies

With designs that are based on pop culture and elevate everyday images into status symbols, Balenciaga has drawn criticism of appropriation in the past.

In 2017, the label revealed a blue bag very similar to those produced by Ikea, although those from Balenciaga were for sale for $ 2,145. Music producer Swizz Beatz previously accused the brand of copying the "R" logo used by hip-hop collective and label Ruff Ryders, while logos from another collection were broadly compared to those of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign: Balenciaga's creative director, Demna Gvasalia, denied that Sanders had been her inspiration.

Gvasalia's own label, the cult brand Vetements, which he left in September 2019, is known for the use of mass culture images, including a scene from the movie "Titanic," which was printed on a hoodie from large size and was put by Celine Dion, who featured on the soundtrack of that movie.

In a 2019 interview with Women & # 39; s Wear Daily, Gvasalia addressed such criticism, saying appropriation is "a big word everyone is throwing left and right, but no one really knows where it comes from and why."

"It was not Demna who started this," he said, referring to himself, before comparing his approach to that of Marcel Duchamp, the artist who turned everyday objects into desirable works of art and who has also recently been accused of appropriating ideas. .

"I just wanted to point out that appropriation did not start as a fashion concept with me," said Gvasalia. "Maybe I have modernized it in a way that is understandable to my generation of consumers that I talk to."

However, critics argue that there is a big difference between tongue-in-cheek gestures aimed at widely recognized references, and supposedly without crediting an individual less known for inspiring brand imagery.

Nguyen says Balenciaga had not yet attempted to contact her. "Instead, they keep posting their feed as if nothing had happened," he said.