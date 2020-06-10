Graham defends himself against top challengers, secures Republican Senate nomination

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, moved closer to serving a fourth term in the Senate, emerging victorious from the Republican field after the South Carolina primary election on Tuesday.

Graham defeated Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre and Joe Reynold in the Republican Party primary race and will now face Democrat Jaime Harrison, who was unopposed in his party primaries.

"For voters, we are going to have a real competition in the fall," Graham said in a video statement released Tuesday night. "How do you stay safe and prosperous? Thats the big problem. There will be a real difference of opinion on how to do it. I really believe that prosperity is best achieved when people have more money to spend, not less. "

Shortly after Graham officially won his contest, Harrison issued a letter challenging him to a series of debates before the November general election.

"All Southern Carolinians deserve the opportunity to listen to their candidates for the United States Senate," the letter said, according to The Associated Press.

President Trump has supported Graham in his reelection bid, campaigning with him in February. Vice President Pence also helped launch the Graham campaign last year.

Harrison, associate chair of the Democratic National Committee and former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, had been aiming to get national attention since his campaign began, helping him generate the kind of fundraising and grassroots organization that would be crucial to change a key Senate. seat in a deep red state.

Both Graham and Harrison have posted record fundraising tours in recent quarters. Over the course of the campaign, Harrison has raised nearly $ 15 million. Graham has received a total of $ 21 million, according to records from the Federal Election Commission.

