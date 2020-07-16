Graham predicts the keynote in Russia's investigation is 'days away from being declassified'

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told "Hannity" on Wednesday that he wants a key memo from the Russia investigation to be released because he will likely accuse the character of several people.

The memo in question, according to Graham, refers to a January 2017 FBI interview from a Russian "sub-source" who provided material for the now infamous Steele dossier, which was compiled by former MI6 spy Christopher Steele before the 2016 election and detailed several salary and unconfirmed charges against Trump

"The Russian was on Christopher Steele's payroll, he was not a contractor," said Graham. "After talking to the guy who drew up the memo, and got a 40-page document that explains why he is not trustworthy, and do use it after that, you're really in trouble

Graham reminded Hannity that the information in the file was used to help obtain a court order against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in April and June 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want the memo to be released to the public so they can read it for themselves," he said. "I think we have days to declassify it, not weeks.

"This is my point: Anyone who has read that memo or been informed about the memo and has continued to use the file to obtain an arrest warrant against Carter Page in April through June 2017, is in trouble."