Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, announced Sunday that he will grant a request to call former special adviser Robert Mueller to testify about the Russia investigation.

Graham made the announcement in a statement a day after Mueller published an op-ed in the Washington Post defending the prosecution and conviction of Roger Stone after President Trump commuted Stone's sentence. Stone's case came out of the Mueller probe.

"Apparently, Mr. Mueller is willing, and also capable, to defend Mueller's investigation through an op-ed in the Washington Post," Graham said in a statement. "Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested that Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted."

Mueller's opinion piece defended both the decision to prosecute Stone and the general Russia investigation that Republicans and the president have repeatedly denounced. Mueller said he felt "compelled to respond both to general claims that our investigation was illegitimate and that our motives were inappropriate."

Triumph tweeted On Saturday that Stone "was the target of an illegal witch hunt that should never have taken place."

"The Russian investigation was of utmost importance," he added. He continued to indirectly address Republican allegations that the investigation was led by corrupt actors within the Justice Department (DOJ). "The women and men who carried out these investigations and prosecutions acted with the highest integrity. The claims to the contrary are false," she said.

Saturday's opinion piece represents perhaps the boldest statement by Mueller, who was criticized for offering what was considered lukewarm testimony to House investigators last year. Former FBI Director James Comey similarly defended the investigation last May and ridiculed allegations that the Justice Department participated in a "deep state" conspiracy against Trump.

The White House responded to Mueller's opinion piece on Sunday, referring to Mueller's own report, which noted the lack of evidence that the Trump campaign illegally colluded with Russia.

"Robert Mueller and his corrupt investigation failed to hold anyone in the Obama-Biden Administration accountable for their negligence of Russian interference or for spying on the Trump Campaign based on a lie-ridden Democrat-funded dossier, and wasted dollars of money instead. taxpayers trying to undo an election, "White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement." Mr. Mueller should deliver on his promise to the American people and let the report, which completely exonerates the president, , stay in place of pontificate on editorial pages with more twist. "

