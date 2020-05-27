Gran Turismo 7: Release Date and Game Details

Although Gran Turismo 7 has not been officially announced, a new game is in the works, and it could end up being a main title for the PS5.

The PS5 is set to launch Holiday 2020, and Sony is busy setting up its release schedule for the coming years. There are many iconic series for Sony to use, and one of the largest is easily great tourism. The history of the racing franchise has always reached a mark of quality, and it is obvious that Gran Turismo 7 It would be a great example of the power of the PS5.

Unfortunately, recent rumors have been discredited, but even though nothing has been confirmed, it is highly likely that Sony has. Gran Turismo 7 In the works. Sony cannot turn off a great tourism I play as often as Microsoft does with Forza, but it's always an iconic title when a new game is released.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: The best PS5 features explained by Sony

Having said all this, there are still some potential pieces of information on Gran Turismo 7and the PS5. Here is everything we know about Gran Turismo 7.

A recent and now discredited rumor seemed to indicate that Gran Turismo 7 It would launch in 2020. While that is not true, in 2019 it was confirmed that a new Gran Turismo was being developed. The last game in the series was Gran Turismo Sport, released on PS4 in October 2017. Since then, developer Polyphony Digital has not released or announced anything else, giving more credit to the rumor that they have been working hard on a new great tourism.

In terms of previous releases, there were three years between the release of Gran Turismo 5 and 6 6 and four years between the launch of Gran Turismo 6 and sport. Assuming the development time would be approximately the same, that would put Gran Turismo 7 just around the PS5 launch in late 2020, or probably the first half of 2021. Of course, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Sony to be sure.

Gran Turismo 7 gameplay

Gran Turismo 7 & # 39; s the main gameplay will probably remain the same, but you will see some incremental revisions or changes. The big question, of course, is how the next game will benefit from the PS5's improved technology. At CES 2019, an 8K technology demo of Gran Turismo Sport It was smug, but Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi emphasized that that might not be the direction of the series.

Related: PS5 Controller Haptics Could Allow Gamers To Feel Raindrops

According to Yamauchi, the "next generation" great tourism aims at 240 fps and 4K resolution. In an interview reported by GTPlanet Yamauchi stated "I'm more interested in the progress we can make in terms of time resolution … I think that's what will change the experience from here on out."

With a racing game that requires a fast response time, a better frame rate would definitely have a bigger impact than 8K resolution. Beyond that, there are still many unknowns about Gran Turismo 7 & # 39; s How to play.

Will Gran Turismo 7 have PSVR support?

In 2019 Yamauchi also spoke about the potential of virtual reality and how appropriate for the genre he believed it to be. In an interview with GTPlanet, he said: "The first thing that will be affected by more power is virtual reality. I don't think there is anything else that requires as much processing power. I really like virtual reality; I am one of those who believe in possibilities, and it's very suitable for a driving game. " Of course, Gran Turismo Sport including its own VR mode.

Sony has continued to support PSVR over the years, even having an exclusive in 2020 with Marvel & # 39; s Iron Man VR. There have been rumors about the company working on PSVR 2, and although nothing is confirmed, Gran Turismo 7 It would be a fantastic title to debut alongside a new headphone. Given Yamauchi's fondness for virtual reality, it seems likely that the next game will include a virtual reality mode, or at least introduce a virtual reality mode with an update after launch.

Next: The video game movie & # 39; Gran Turismo & # 39; may be directed by the director of & # 39; TRON: Legacy & # 39;

The Walking Dead's smart zombies are a hole in the plot of season 1