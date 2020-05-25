Grand Theft Auto 5 hackers are getting creative with UFOs

Hackers are getting more creative when it comes to messing with Grand Theft Auto 5 players, even going as far as spawning massive UFOs in single player story mode. The successful open world sandbox has been the target of internet pranksters for quite some time now, and has only gotten worse since the game was offered for free at the Epic Games Store a couple of weeks ago.

before Grand Theft Auto 5 fell victim to these internet pranksters, Rockstar Games " other online multiplayer title, the old west Red Dead onlineHe had recently been besieged by hackers who broke the game code, doing things like spawning double-headed skeletons that attack random players. While many of these pranks are generally harmless for the most part, at least when innocent players aren't being banned because of them, others are much more selective and malicious, and some of them seem to start affecting players when they disconnect. his game

Reddit user u / Furfty has experienced such an incident, posting a screenshot of the game world filled with giant UFOs on the Grand Theft Auto 5 subreddit last week. According to him, this image was from the game's offline story mode, which was apparently modified by a hacker while u / Furfty was playing online. Other players began recounting stories of similar experiences in the comments, including one who was friends with his character in the game transformed into San Andreas' Mount Chiliad.

Apart from these intrusions, Grand Theft Auto 5 It has been enjoying a wave of increased popularity in recent weeks thanks to the aforementioned giveaway at the Epic Games Store, which caused the site's servers to crash due to the large number of fans hoping to win the successful 2013 box office title. to stay free of charge. In the online component of the game, players have been waging an alien gang war between green and purple aliens, along with a small band of players looking to counter them dressed as GTA 5 political satire superhero powerless rage.

While things like the recent online alien invasion are a lot of fun, hackers come in. Grand Theft Auto 5 & # 39; s The single-player element and wreaking havoc could be a problem for those just looking to enjoy solo action in one of the most successful titles of the modern generation as some of these unwanted mods may require a full reinstall of the game to get rid of it. . Still, it seems that Grand Theft Auto 5 & # 39; s UFO-related problems are only just beginning, for better or for worse, and even offline players are not spared.

