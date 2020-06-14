Grandma helped policemen catch looters who tried to climb out her window

This grandmother makes sense.

A 74-year-old fighting great-grandmother helped cops catch police looting defendant Kevin Bullock after he attempted to climb out his window in Brownsville as police chased him on June 1.

And then he scolded a city judge for releasing him without bail.

Bullock was reported to have just hit a police officer in the head with a glass bong, and police were following him, looking for him at the Brooklyn housing project where he lives on Howard Avenue.

But the 22-year-old career criminal chose the wrong escape route.

He saw a slightly open window on the second floor of the building next to his, climbed a fire escape, and opened the highest window.

A gray-haired grandmother was sleeping on the other side, but a voice in her head told her to wake up, she told the Post.

"What are you doing?" she yelled at Bullock when he tried to enter.

"I saw this person on the fire escape pushing the window to get in. He broke the blinds and pushed on the screen."

Then she gave him a hard push and told him to go away.

"I pushed him back with both hands as hard as I could. I caught him so tightly and closed the window. I said, "You are not going in."

The woman, who only gave her reporter her first name, Joyce, because she said she fears Bullock, said "she didn't say anything." … It looked like he went back up the fire escape. "

She quickly called 911 and was soon arrested.

But the encounter left her shocked.

"God was with me. This is all I can say. God was watching over me. I have no idea what he would have done to me. I was so frightened. My heart was beating fast, but I defended myself. "

She added: “I have six children and they never get into trouble. They know I don't play that game. "

But Joyce is angry at the judge who released Bullock from jail after his arrest.

"The judge is an asshole," Joyce said of Manhattan lawyer Laurie Peterson.

Are you talking seriously? That is in bad shape. They should have set a high bail for it not to come out.

“There are good cops and bad cops, but what is wrong is wrong. You shouldn't hit the police. You can't do wrong and do it right. "

Bullock, charged with four counts, including the assault on a police officer, was among a group of burglars who ransacked a smoke shop in Brooklyn around 2 a.m. June 1, according to police sources.

When a policeman grabbed one of the looters, Bullock allegedly hit him over the head with a bong, leaving him with a wound and a concussion.

The police officer, who has not been identified, spent several days recovering and has not yet returned to full service.