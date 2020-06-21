Graphic novel about the Tiananmen massacre shows the power of the medium to capture history

When he was young in Beijing in the 1980s, Lun Zhang felt that he was participating in a new Chinese enlightenment.

The country was experiencing the "Reform and Opening" of the supreme leader Deng Xiaoping, and the previously closed areas of knowledge, arts and culture were becoming available again.

People who only years before had been living in the suffocating hypermaoist orthodoxy of the Cultural Revolution, in which anything foreign or historical was considered counterrevolutionary, could now listen to Wham !, hold intellectual salons where people read Jean- Paul Sartre or Sigmund Freud, or even publish their own works, aiming at previously sacred political goals.

"In those days, our thirst to read, learn, and explore the outside world was insatiable," Zhang writes in his new graphic novel, "Tiananmen 1989: Our Hopes Shattered."

But with this intellectual awakening came growing frustration with the pace of reform in China, particularly how economic liberalization took precedence over any suggestion that the Communist Party relinquish its tight control over the country's politics.

An apocryphal quote attributed to Deng captured the mood right now, that "getting rich is glorious", but for many people, it was becoming increasingly apparent that only a handful were getting rich, while others were suffering from the increasing corruption and destruction. of the social safety net.

Small protests against bribery and further political reform became what would become the 1989 Tiananmen movement, in which hundreds of thousands of people protested across the country, with the largest demonstration in Beijing led by workers and student groups. .

Pro-democracy Protesters occupied Tiananmen Square for months, including holding meetings with senior officials. At the time, many hoped that these actions would bring about broader social change in the one-party state.

Zhang was in the plaza that spring when protesters filed seven lawsuits, including democratic elections and an end to state censorship. He was there as the crowd paid tribute to the late reformist leader Hu Yaobang, and he was there as the occupants sang and danced in what had become the town square.

He was not there when the soldiers opened fire on the protesters and fought with them on the streets of the Chinese capital. It was not there when the tanks arrived. Zhang was on the outskirts of the city with another activist, recovering in preparation for what some thought would be the last push before the government gave in to the protesters' demands.

"When we heard that the army had entered Beijing, we tried to reach the square, but our efforts were in vain," Zhang writes when they learned of the bloodshed.

Far from reaching the city center, Zhang's attention turned to escape: the authorities were gathering prominent protesters and leaders, and he was concerned about the arrest. She first fled to rural China, eventually becoming one of dozens of Tiananmen protesters smuggled into Hong Kong by activists from the then-British colony.

An excerpt from "Tiananmen 1989: Our Hopes Shattered". Zhang (pictured with a sash in the lower left) was a young professor of sociology in the late 1980s. During the protests, he was in charge of management and security. Credit: IDW Publishing

Graphic novel

Zhang eventually moved to France, where he has lived ever since, and teaches at the Cergy-Pontoise University near Paris. While writing about the Chinese economy and geopolitics, he has put his own personal story aside before the publication of his graphic novel this month.

"I worked with (French journalist) Adrien Gombeaud, who wrote the script for the format," Zhang told CNN. "We read some graphic novels about historical events, and together we devised the plan, for example, to imagine a theatrical scene linking all parts of the story."

While the Tiananmen Square Massacre has been widely covered in the media and in documentaries, with many focusing on the iconic image of the Tank Man or the use of archival images of the square itself, many of the Events leading up to the infamous night have been lost. history, available only through witness accounts. Zhang said the comic book format provided a key means of capturing the emotion of the demos, in a way that does not necessarily appear in the text.

"In my opinion, it's difficult to find a satisfactory way to report this type of big event," he said. "In some reports on Tiananmen, the authors did not reflect enough on the willingness of the students to cooperate with the authorities in China's peaceful reform."

When the emotion involved is taken into account, we can understand why the peaceful form of the demonstration was chosen, why there was a great hunger strike. "

After the initial script was written, the authors worked with French artist Ameziane to develop the images for the comic, obtaining images of the various characters and referencing archive photos of time-appropriate objects such as clothing, cars, and mugs. of tea from the 1980s in China. "We spent a lot of time discussing how to organize the scenes, how to convey the essential message, the limits we could have on a given page. He played with the style and skill of our painter," said Zhang.

The change in artistic style is most noticeable in scenes depicting the massacre itself. The previous pages feature white backgrounds and muted colors, but as the crackdown begins, the pages turn black, with heavy use of oranges and reds. Ameziane's illustrations become more loose and full of movement, emphasizing the chaos and panic experienced by the characters.

The book is structured in various acts, with Zhang as its narrator. He said the game format was an obvious storytelling device, given that "the protest movement itself felt like a drama, with its different phases similar to big acts."

Comic journalism

Zhang, Gombeaud, and Ameziane's book joins what has quietly become a major line of modern comics: print journalism or historical comics dealing with subjects that were once considered outside the realm of art form.

American cartoonist Art Spiegelman, "Maus," a Pulitzer Prize-winning account of his parents' experiences as Holocaust survivors, with Jews depicted as mice and Nazis as cats, has long been considered a masterpiece of the genre. of the graphic novel.

While adult themes and story were characteristic of comics long before "Maus" debuted in 1980, including in Spiegelman's own work, his use of accessible art in black and white combined with radical historical narrative broke into the mainstream and set a new standard for "adult" comics with political themes and potentially disturbing content.

Works such as groundbreaking comic book journalism by Maltese-born American Joe Sacco in "Paraztina" or "Gorazde Safe Zone" and "Persepolis" by Franco-Iranian Marjane Satrapi have fueled this trend, the latter becoming a film. nominated for an Oscar in 2007.

The popularity of comics and graphic novels has only grown in recent years, with the help of highly successful film adaptations. This has happened in tandem with the rise of comic book journalism, in everything from newspapers to dedicated publications like The Nib, which has long recognized the media's ability to tackle serious problems, interweaving reports with satirical drawings.

Sacco has talked about how the use of comics, the presentation of the artist and writer as a figure in history, helps to eliminate "the illusion that a journalist is a fly on the wall, that he sees everything and knows everything."

"For me, drawing signals to the reader that I am a filter between information, people and them. They know that I am a presence and that they are seeing things through my eyes," he said. in a recent interview

This is very evident in Zhang's book, as he uses his role as narrator to criticize both the protest movement and himself.

Cover of "Tiananmen 1989: Our Hopes Shattered". Credit: IDW Publishing

When asked once if drawing helped him deal with being the son of Holocaust survivors, Spiegelman replied, "I've had therapy and I've made comics. Comic books are cheaper."

Part of "Maus" deals with Spiegelman's guilt for his difficult relationship with his father and by comparing his problems with depression and work with his parents' experiences. Zhang also writes in "Tiananmen" about the guilt of his own survivor and about questioning his decisions as a younger man in the middle of the story.

In an interview, Zhang said that he did not write about Tiananmen for so long, because his role, his participation, seemed inconsequential compared to what some went through.

"As I saw it, there were a lot of people dead or injured after that, and a lot of people lost their jobs; their families were never the same afterward," he said. "The real heroes were the students and ordinary people in (Beijing) and other cities. In comparison, what I did personally did not seem worth saying. The most important thing I could do was to live my life in a way that did not dishonor the dead. "

Finally, an editor convinced him to write the book last year, around the 30th anniversary of the massacre. "She convinced me that I had a duty to remember from that time," said Zhang. "I accepted it. & # 39; Without justice, without peace & # 39 ;, but I also think: & # 39; Without memory, without justice & # 39;".

"Tiananmen 1989: Our Hopes Shattered" is out now.