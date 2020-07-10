Grassley disappointed Iowa-Iowa State game rejected after Big Ten made schedule change

The Big Ten's plan to have a conference-only schedule during the college football season shocked many fans and left at least one upset U.S. senator.

Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted his disappointment on Thursday after learning that one of the top conferences in college football was changing its schedule as the United States continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic with no real end to it. view.

Grassley was particularly upset that there would be no Iowa-Iowa State rivalry game this year. While Iowa plays in Big Ten, Iowa State is a team of the Big 12 Conference.

"Very disappointed by the Big Ten's decision that non-conference games cannot be played. Don't they realize that the Cy-Hawk game is much more interesting than many big ten? Especially disappointed, Iowa did not. You can play MY UNIVERSITY in a BIG DISAPPOINT, "Grassley wrote.

The Big Ten, who made their decision after seeking the right medical advice, made the most important decision so far at a power conference, saying the plan would apply only "if the conference can participate in fall sports." .

“As we continue to focus on how to play this season safely and responsibly, based on the best advice from medical experts, we are also prepared not to play to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our student athletes. if circumstances dictate it, "said the Big Ten in a statement.

The sports that will be affected by this decision include soccer, men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball.

"By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick, real-time decisions based on the latest evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic. " said the league.

Summer sports activities will continue to be voluntary in sports such as soccer. The Big Ten said its member schools will honor scholarships for athletes who choose not to compete in the upcoming academic year due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The schedules will be published at a later date.

The announcement came a day after the Ivy League Conference canceled sports events until at least January.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.