Grassley: the Senate & # 39; probably & # 39; would override Trump's veto of defense bill on renaming military bases

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, predicted that Congress would override a veto by President Trump on the mandatory approval bill to fund the military for fiscal year 2021 if it includes an amendment to rename the named military bases. in honor of the Confederate leaders.

Grassley told Iowa journalists Monday that he hoped the president would not veto the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) because of the amendment.

"I hope you don't just leave him for that," Grassley said of Trump.

He said the issue of the name change of the bases could be considered separately from the defense spending bill, but if not, he believes that Congress will likely have the votes to override the veto.

"If it is about overriding a veto, we will probably override the veto," he said.

Trump has issued eight vetoes during his presidency and none have been overridden by Congress.

The amendment in the Senate bill establishes that within three years the secretary of defense "will implement the plan presented by the commission … and eliminate all the names, symbols, exhibits, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the States Confederates of America .. "or any person who voluntarily served with the Confederate States of America of all the assets of the Department of Defense."

The House Armed Services Committee voted separately to include a provision in the NDAA to change names within a year. Once the House and Senate pass their own versions of the bill, they will have to reach an agreement on the latest legislation.

"There should be no knee jerk reaction when renaming bases," Grassley said Monday. "And I imagine that in my life, there have been many bases that have been renamed. I don't know. But to what extent is it a reflective process and not an instinctive reaction, I would not do it." I have no objection. "

The White House has repeatedly said that renaming the bases named after the Confederates was not an initiator, and last week Trump threatened to veto the gigantic spending bill if it included the amendment tabled by Senator Elizabeth Warren to change the name of the bases.

"I will veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth & # 39; Pocahontas & # 39; Warren Amendment (of all people!), Which will lead to the name change (plus other bad stuff!) Of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee and many other military personnel The bases from which we won two world wars are on the bill! "Trump tweeted.

"These monumental and very powerful foundations have become part of a great American heritage and a story of victory, victory and freedom," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Therefore, my administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations. Our history as the largest nation in the world will not be altered. Respect our military!"

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, urged Trump to rethink his veto threat.

"I hope that the president will reconsider vetoing the entire defense bill, which includes salary increases for our troops, over a provision that could lead to the names of some of these military bases being changed," McConnell said in "The Daily Briefing."

"I hope the president doesn't really veto the bill on this issue," McConnell told presenter Dana Perino. "In the bill, there is a three-year study requirement on how to change names. For me, this is very different from trying to airbrush the Capitol on every statue."

Previous efforts to rename at least 10 military installations, including Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, and Fort Bragg in North Carolina, have stalled because those names are part of tradition. But Warren, in his introductory speech to the amendment, said the country could not continue to allow its military installations to honor "traitors" in the United States.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, predicted that Trump would not follow through on his veto threat, calling it a "typical boast of President Trump."

"Let me predict that President Trump will not veto a bill that contains salary increases for our troops and crucial support for our military," said Schumer.