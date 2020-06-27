Grassley warns Trump to change course or risk reelection

A senior Senate Republican warned President Trump that he is on his way to losing the White House in 2020.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said the Republican Party agenda was at risk and urged the president to heed the advice of a recent Wall Street Journal editorial.

"Does anyone with access to the Oval Office read the WSJ editorial" The Trump Referendum "to President Trump? We will not have more good Scotus judges or the best economy in 50 years as we would have if he did not follow that advice." Grassley tweeted.

The WSJ editorial echoed several high-profile conservative voices in recent days, warning that Trump was targeting a term's ignominy.

"He still doesn't have a second-term message beyond his own grievances," the Journal wrote, saying the November elections were heading toward a "historic repudiation" that would remove him from office and take away most of the Republican Party of the Senate.

Although Trump has built a formidable campaign and fundraising machine, his approval ratings remain stubbornly underwater, in a range reminiscent of past quarters like George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter. His once-promising re-election prospects have also been obscured by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic upheaval, and racial unrest.