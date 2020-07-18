Great Barrier Reef Island, once won in a poker game, is for sale

(CNN) – A fully serviced private island in the Great Barrier Reef of South Australia is already on the market, just in time for those wanting a place to escape the Covid-19 pandemic.

Located 14 kilometers or a 30-minute boat ride off the Queensland coast, Pumpkin Island features a private beach, a bay full of fresh oysters, and a self-contained complex with renewable energy sources.

The island is currently owned by Wayne and Laureth Rumble, through their company Sojourn Retreats.

"It was the ideal place to hang out during the pandemic," the couple told CNN Travel by email.

"It is isolated, private and yet you have complete freedom to move, to be outside … our children played on the playground, on the beach and life felt very normal until we turned on the news."

An independent holiday island

Australia's first "beyond carbon neutral" island, offsetting 150% of its annual greenhouse gas emissions, and one of the most sustainable hotels in the country, Pumpkin Island has five independent beach cabanas with capacity for 34 people.

In addition to using wind and solar energy, the island has a filtering system that converts rainwater into drinking water.

Other facilities include two beachfront bungalows (filled with a game room, library, and lounge), a licensed bar and lounge area, two registered moorings, a helicopter landing pad, and a custom 36-passenger boat.

You can also purchase a separate oyster lease, "allowing guests to remove the oysters from the rocks," the listing says.

He won in a poker game, he became famous in a beer ad

The island is home to five beach cabanas and two oceanfront bungalows. Pumpkin island

Before 1961, the island was an oyster farm owned by a man named Snigger Findlay.

"(A couple by the name of) Roger and Merle Mason fell in love with Pumpkin Island, but Snigger didn't want to sell it. So when Roger challenged Snigger to a poker game, he said that if Snigger wins he would have to sell the island to Roger So Roger won and bought the island for £ 60, "say the Rumbles.

The Rumbles bought the island in 2003 for AUD1.3 million ($ 909,000 USD) after seeing an article in the newspaper.

The island was leased by a Queensland brewing company between 2012 and 2015 to promote its Castlemaine XXXX beer and was renamed XXXX Island during that period.

"Their clients could win an all-expenses paid vacation for themselves and their three friends on the island if they found the can of lager in a case of beer. Almost like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," say the Rumbles.

The couple says they are selling the island because they would like to get closer to their family in New Zealand.

"We would love to hand over the island to someone who takes care of it as much as we do. It is a very special place and ideally, the new owners would find as much joy in beauty and breathtaking nature as we do."