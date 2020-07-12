Great Britain is the most affected country outside the United States and Brazil. STILL won't wear masks

This despite the fact that the United Kingdom is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus in the world, it ranks third behind Brazil and the United States, with almost 45,000 deaths.

His comments came when a review of global scientific research on mask use was published by a multidisciplinary group convened by the Royal Society – Data Assessment and Learning for Viral Epidemics (DELVE).

And in the United States, a new study showed that one of the main drivers of cases now could be "silent separators" or asymptomatic or presymptomatic people.

The report, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that asymptomatic or presymptomatic hosts could be responsible for half of the cases, highlighting how the masks could be useful in preventing the spread of the virus.

"We have identified compelling evidence from decades ago and apparently forgotten, from the time surgical masks were made of fabric and reusable, showing that they help prevent the transmission of infectious agents in the air. Now there is even some evidence of that masks could directly benefit the wearer, "said author Paul Edelstein, professor emeritus of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Edlestein explained, "There are symptom-free people in their daily chores who unknowingly exhale droplets that carry the virus. If they covered their faces, most of those droplets would be trapped before they can infect other people." it can help save lives and prevent disabling diseases. "

So if the basics are "easy to understand," as Edlestein put it, why is Britain so reluctant to get hooked on masks?

Becoming an outlier

A second report, carried out by the SET-C group of the Royal Society (Science in Emergencies Tasking Covid-19) and the British Academy, tries to explain it. It discusses the socio-behavioral factors that could affect acceptance of the use of masks and notes how important a clear and consistent government policy and messages around masks is for compliance.

He found that in late April in the UK, around 25% of people wore face masks or covers in public places. This is staggeringly low compared to 83.4% in Italy and 63.8% in Spain in the same period.

April was a month in which the UK saw its number of daily hospital deaths climb to 980. The government only started reporting deaths in all settings, including nursing homes, at the end of the month. On April 28, in a daily briefing on Downing Street, the deputy chief scientific adviser, Angela McLean, said that the government's scientific advisory group, SAGE, had concluded that there was "weak evidence of a small effect" in which facial masks could prevent an infected person from passing the coronavirus to someone else.

At the time, the UK was also struggling with the critical shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), fearing that widespread public use of face masks could lead to a shortage of health workers.

In the US, where a political and cultural war against masks now unfolds as the virus continues to escalate, the Trump administration's top public health experts recently defended their decision to recommend not wearing masks in the early days of the pandemic, saying that it was necessary to avoid a run on teams that were in short supply.

"I don't regret that," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in testimony before Congress last week. "At the time, there was a shortage of equipment that our healthcare providers needed … we didn't want to divert the masks and PPE away from them."

The current guidance from the World Health Organization, updated June 5, advises governments to encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distance is difficult, such as on public transport, in stores. or in other confined or crowded environments.

The only places where face masks are currently mandatory in England is on public transport, a move filed on June 15, and in healthcare settings. According to the government website, public transportation "differs from closed spaces such as shops, for example, where people can more easily go outside if social distancing is not possible."

"People may rightly ask why they have to wear a mask on a train but not in a store. If the orientation is inconsistent, people will follow their own preferences," said Ramakrishnan. He argued that the British might "not really understand the benefits or be convinced of them."

There have also been cracks in a mask approach across the UK, and delegate nations have the power to decide their own coronavirus measures. Northern Ireland is in line with England by imposing masks on public transport, but not in stores. Scotland has gone one step further and forced the use of face covers in stores starting July 10. In Wales, masks are not mandatory in stores or on public transport.

On Tuesday in Parliament UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government will review the guidance on whether the public should wear face masks in supermarkets and retail stores in England.

When asked for a review deadline, a government spokesman at the Department of Health told CNN: "As we ease blocking measures, facial coatings can help protect us and reduce the spread of the disease if people suffer of coronaviruses, but do not show symptoms We continue advising people to cover their faces in closed public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

"Everyone should keep a distance of 2 meters whenever possible. Where this is not possible, wearing a face covering is one of the ways that people can manage risk at a distance of 1 meter."

Although the adoption of face masks or liners may have increased in the UK since late April, the Set-C report highlights how many countries have implemented a policy that requires the general public to wear face masks and liners in all public places a lot. before, in mid-April. March 2020.

Taiwan, South Korea, and mainland China, all places with widespread use of masks, have been most successful in preventing major outbreaks or controlling them once they start.

As the second and third waves begin to emerge in countries that have eased restrictions on the coronavirus, the use of masks has been rejected and even ridiculed by the leaders of the most affected countries, the United States and Brazil, as they struggle to escape. a devastating first wave of the pandemic.

President Donald Trump had refused to wear a mask in public for months until a visit to the Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday. This came after some of the President's aides practically begged him to accept. He is expected to encourage skeptical Trump supporters to do the same. Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro is being sued for removing the mask during an interview in which he announced that he has the coronavirus.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment (IHME) offers two versions of forecasts for the United States: one in which everyone wears masks and the other in which they do not. This week, the IHME model projected the number of 208,000 deaths from American coronaviruses by November 1, but just under 163,000 if most people wear a face mask to help contain the spread of the virus.

Why the resistance?

"To understand why people do not wear face covers, it is essential to examine behavioral factors, such as the public's understanding of masks and how to use and reuse fabric coverings," said Melinda Mills, director of the Leverhulme Center for Science. Demographic at Oxford University and lead author of the SET-C report.

"What is clear is that it is not the public's fault for not wearing masks in the UK. Rather, vital policies and effective public messages are vital, which have even been different in England, Scotland and Wales," argued Mills.

Notably, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized in intensive care with the virus, had not worn a mask in public until Friday, but Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon did.

Mills said people in countries like Italy and Spain, without a prior history of wearing masks, "quickly adopted face coatings during the Covid-19 period largely because authorities provided them with a consistent policy and clear guidelines for understand why they should use them. " "

Spain, for example, which has registered more than 28,000 deaths, has legally required all those over the age of six to wear face masks indoors and outdoors in public spaces when a minimum distance of two meters is not possible since May 21. In June, the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez ordered this to be the case even after the country's state of emergency ended on June 21.

The Set-C report, which states that consistent and effective public messages are "vital" to public adherence to the use of face masks and covers, highlights a tweet from the UK government on June 27. The report says the message "face covers make the store safer" in the tweet was good for its "altruism" message but bad because it focused only on protecting others and not self-protection. The campaign image showed an older woman, who the report says is already in the vulnerable group and less likely to break her face by covering the tips.

The report also concludes that the lack of absorption of face masks and coatings in the UK can also be attributed to factors such as "over-reliance on an evidence-based medicine approach", "inconsistent and changing advice from supranational organizations (WHO, European Center for Disease Prevention and Control), "and" worry about the shortage of PPE from surgical masks. "

It's not too late

"As the government makes a mistake, unlike our European neighbors, the British public may end up being the & # 39; control group & # 39; for the facial mask experiment that the government has been demanding all along" , wrote scientist Dr. Babak Javid in April, in an opinion piece. for The Guardian newspaper, as it urged the British to put on the mask.

Since then, the infectious disease consultant at Cambridge University Hospitals in England and professor at Tsinghua University School of Medicine in Beijing has moved to the United States to fill a new position as associate professor of experimental medicine at the University of California at San Francisco. He has noted that the masks are "much more visible" in the US than in the UK, and attributes this to the unified "establishment" around the masks at the beginning of the pandemic.

In the United States, "many stores here have not hesitated to order masks if they want to go and use their store … as a result, the stores do not appear to be suffering," he said in a telephone interview with CNN.

However, the use of masks is not universal in all the United States, a country where the rebellion pierces its political DNA. Different states have enacted different measures and passionate "anti-mask" protesters are rebelling against mandatory face coatings. On April 3, Trump announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was urging Americans to wear a mask when they leave their homes. But he stated that he would not use one. "With the masks, it will be really voluntary," said the president. "You can do it. You don't have to. I'm choosing not to."

Javid believes the UK has become something of a "control group" for the mask experiment, "certainly compared to most European countries", although he notes that the Netherlands and Nordic countries also have a very low absorption of the use of the facial mask. There are confounding factors, he said, "because of the very long blockade of the United Kingdom and … because the United Kingdom was hit very hard … case counts are dropping dramatically in the United Kingdom now, so it is difficult to untangle them "

"I think there is reasonably convincing evidence that mandatory masks earlier reduced their transmission rates more rapidly in the ascending phase of the outbreak," he added.

Javid believes that the UK government's attempt to make the mask's mandate as flexible as possible has meant "a very confusing and rather diluted message."

"They were so concerned with securing PPE supplies, so the focus shifted to face covers and the reality is not that all face covers are created the same way. That's the truth, a loose scarf will always be less effective than a well, "well-made cloth mask," argued Javid.

"If you're going to have a least common denominator message that any covering of the face will, then it's hard to put your heart out and say this will protect you. While actually, a well-made cloth mask will protect you. I think that's incontrovertible. "

He said that "in terms of economy, masks are one of the most cost-effective interventions we can have" in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He is not in favor of "perpetual confinement" and believes that masks are a way of trying to get out of confinement faster, but they are not the beginning and the end of the pandemic. "This is not a simple solution, it is only part of a package."

After a first deadly wave of the virus, Javid believes that "it is not too late" for the UK. "Now is a good time to increase the use of our masks, as it could allow us to open up even more and with greater security." This is a statement echoed by the President of the Royal Society, Ramakrishnan, who said: "The virus has not been removed, so as we lift the block and people increasingly interact with each other, we need to use all the tools we have to reduce the risk of a second wave. " infection. "

On July 4, England's pubs and restaurants opened their doors after three months of closure. Prime Minister Johnson urged drinkers to behave responsibly, but images from last weekend showed large crowds outside city bars with no social distancing and few revelers in masks. Since then, at least three locations have had to close again, after some customers tested positive for Covid-19 after their visit that weekend.

Will we ever see Britons in masks in pubs? "The reason pubs and clubs are higher risk activities is because you are much more likely to participate in speech and we know that speech is associated with broadcast," Javid said. "Realistically how many people will wear a mask, take it off to take a quick sip of your pint and then put it back on right away. I just can't see that happening."