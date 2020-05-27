Great game added to tonight's AEW Dynamite | Newsdio

As usual, AEW is stacking the card for tonight's episode of Dynamite on TNT from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

This morning, the promotion announced some new additions to the card, including a great six-man team fight that will see Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks vs. Private Party and Joey Janela.

This comes after The Elite beat The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede contest that served as the main event for Double or Nothing.

It was also announced that newly crowned AEW champion Hikaru Shida is in action and Brian Cage, who just debuted last Saturday night on AEW Double or Nothing by winning the Casino Ladder Match, will compete. Opponents for both stars have yet to be announced.

This will serve as Dynamite's post-Double or Nothing episode, as well as begin construction on AEW's upcoming event, Fyter Fest. Here is the updated card:

Six-man team match:

Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks vs. Private party and Joey Janela

Untitled match:

AEW champion Hikaru Shida vs. TBA

Singles Party:

Brian Cage vs. TBA

A Battle Royal will be held to determine the first contender for the AEW TNT Championship. No competitors have been announced yet.

Britt Baker will announce more details and her return schedule after suffering a knee injury last week.

More details about AEW world champion Jon Moxley vs. will be revealed. Brian Cage at the Fyter Fest

Mike Tyson to appear

Pep Rally Inner Circle