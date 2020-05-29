Great news for Bray Wyatt and Jojo | Newsdio

That is great news for Wyatt. Romantic relationships can be quite difficult for fighters, as the schedule for a fighter can be absolutely brutal. They are traveling almost half the year at least and it is not the easiest lifestyle in the world. One of the solutions is to be with someone who is also in business, and that seems to have been quite successful in this case.

Bray Wyatt has experienced a professional revival in the past year plus, primarily due to the Demon's success. The new hack has been one of the most successful in recent years and has even seen Wyatt become Universal Champion. That is a great achievement, but it has something more to be proud of that has nothing to do with what happens in front of the camera.

Wyatt has announced the birth of her second child with WWE announcer JoJo Offerman. Wyatt's second son, named Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born earlier this week, although an exact date was not mentioned. This occurs just over a year after the birth of Wyatt and Offerman's first child, Knash Sixx, on May 18, 2019. Wyatt last fought Braun Strowman in an effort to lose at Money in the Bank.

Hyrie von Roundabout pic.twitter.com/1pzQ2j4P1o – Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 28, 2020

Wrestling has a history of families. Check out some moments that involve family members:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rODQTkvCD5c (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHisuDJ6w6Y (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=el_A1KWFhvg (/ embed)

Opinion: Congratulations to the proud parents, of course, as it is always good to hear it. Wyatt has been on a streak lately, but this is something that means much more than anything he can do in the ring. This is a very special time, and the fact that it comes less than a week after Wyatt's birthday should make it even more special. Good for both of you and that both of you are as happy as you can be.

